Best Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2021
Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse with the M1 chip. Its large Liquid Retina XDR display, slim size, and 5G connectivity make it ideal for both work and play, in the office or on the go. The fifth-generation 2021 model has slight differences from the previous generation, so some 2020 12.9-inch cases will not fit the newer model. Protect your investment with one of the best cases for the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
- Crowd pleaser: MoKo Case Fit iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021(5th Gen)
- Top of the line: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation)
- Slim protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- Smart connection: Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- Classy option: Waterfield iPad Pro Sleeve
- Tough: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inch Case 2021 5th Generation
- Rainbow of colors: Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil Holder
- Just the back: ESR Matte Case Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 Inch 2021 (5th Generation)
- Simple sleeve: Comfyable Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch
- Elegant folio: ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case
- Extra tough: UAG Lucent Case for Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
- Many angles: ZtotopCases for New iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021 5th Generation
Crowd pleaser: MoKo Case Fit iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021(5th Gen)Staff Pick
Simple and functional, this case has a clear plastic shell that protects the back of your iPad Pro and a folding front cover with Sleep/Wake functionality. Fold the front cover back to use it as a stand upright so you can watch videos or at a lower angle for drawing, writing, or typing.
Top of the line: Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (5th generation)
Apple's gorgeous cantilevered design is more than good-looking. It adds a functionality to your iPad Pro that gets it about as close to a laptop as you can get, with a trackpad, USB-C port for pass-through charging, and an incredible typing experience. When you're not using it, just fold it up, and it protects your iPad on the go. Choose Black or White.
Slim protection: Apple Smart Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
Apple's Smart Folio offers a bit of protection and color. A single piece of polyurethane wraps around the front and back of the iPad Pro. The front cover wraps around to act as a stand when needed. The iPad's Sleep/Wake function is activated magnetically each time you open and close the cover. Choose from a handful of colors.
Smart connection: Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
Less expensive than Apple's Magic Keyboard, this keyboard case uses Apple's Smart Connector technology, so you don't have to connect it via Bluetooth. Just put the iPad in place and start typing. The trackpad gives you that laptop experience with a much smaller form factor.
Classy option: Waterfield iPad Pro Sleeve
Cushioned with neoprene and wrapped in your choice of a ballistic nylon shell or tan waxed canvas, Waterfield's SleeveCase is available in different colors and styles. The base model is large enough to hold both your iPad Pro and a Smart Keyboard; there is also a slightly larger one if you want it to hold the Magic Keyboard too. Add an optional shoulder strap if you like.
Tough: Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Designed for iPad Pro 12.9 inch Case 2021 5th Generation
Spigen's Air Cushion Technology protects your iPad in case of drops and bumps, while the cover folds back for use as a stand. The case also conveniently stores your Apple Pencil when not in use. Carbon fiber detailing and a matte finish give the case a cool, industrial look.
Rainbow of colors: Soke New iPad Pro 12.9 Case 2021 with Pencil Holder
You got lots of color options for this nice all-around case. You get front and back protection, as well as a pencil holder that houses your Apple Pencil when not in use. The front cover is lined with microfiber and folds into a stand when not in use. The back cover is soft and sturdy TPU.
Just the back: ESR Matte Case Compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 Inch 2021 (5th Generation)
If you just want some protection for the back of your iPad, consider this simple TPU case from ESR. Precision cut-outs allow all of your buttons and ports to work as expected. It does have a built-in pencil holder to keep your Apple Pencil in place and charging while not in use. Choose from Black or White.
Simple sleeve: Comfyable Tablet Sleeve for iPad Pro 12.9 Inch
This nice-looking yet reasonably-priced sleeve is sized to fit both your iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard or other case inside. The durable outside and soft velvet lining inside will keep your iPad Pro safe and cozy when you're on the move. Choose from several colorways.
Elegant folio: ProCase iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case
This case looks right at home at the office, with a covering that resembles suit material. The built-in pencil holder charges your Apple Pencil when not in use. The folio stands your iPad at two different viewing angles for a variety of tasks.
Extra tough: UAG Lucent Case for Apple iPad Pro 12.9"
This one passes military drop-test standards, thanks to its hard outer shell and soft interior. The microdot pattern helps you to keep a grip on it. The front flap activates Sleep/Wake functionality and folds into a stand. You can store your Apple Pencil when not in use. Choose from several color options.
Many angles: ZtotopCases for New iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021 5th Generation
If you like to prop your iPad Pro at different angles, check out this one from ZtotopCase. You can choose from six different secure angles. The Apple Pencil holder supports charging, and the front cover supports Sleep/Wake functionality.
Which of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is best for you?
If you just want a simple, inexpensive case, I'd recommend the MoKo Case Fit iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021(5th Gen). The translucent plastic back protects the back of your iPad Pro while still allowing the Apple logo to be visible. The front cover folds conveniently out of the way and acts as a stand. This case comes in a few different color options.
If you need your case to do more than just protect your iPad, consider Apple's top-of-the-line Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look amazing, but it gets your iPad as close to computer functionality as you can get. It works with the iPad like a dream.
While you're at it, don't forget to protect that gorgeous screen. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you can keep the screen pristine. If you prefer sleeves for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one made for earlier models because they will be interchangeable.
Whichever case you buy, be sure to check the listing carefully to make sure the case will fit your iPad model. Though fourth and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are very close in size, they are not exactly the same, and some cases are not interchangeable.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What are the best keyboard cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)?
If you want to complete the iPad Pro experience, a good keyboard case is a must for your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021).
Keep your 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) pristine with a great case
The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is Apple's most powerful mobile device yet, with an M1 chip and other improvements. You'll want a good case to keep it safe.
Hook up the best Thunderbolt accessories to the iPad Pro (2021)!
Now that Thunderbolt has made its way to the iPad Pro, you're going to need accessories! Here are the best Thunderbolt accessories for iPad Pro.