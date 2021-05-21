Best Cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) iMore 2021

Apple's 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a powerhouse with the M1 chip. Its large Liquid Retina XDR display, slim size, and 5G connectivity make it ideal for both work and play, in the office or on the go. The fifth-generation 2021 model has slight differences from the previous generation, so some 2020 12.9-inch cases will not fit the newer model. Protect your investment with one of the best cases for the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Which of the best cases for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is best for you?

If you just want a simple, inexpensive case, I'd recommend the MoKo Case Fit iPad Pro 12.9 Inch Case 2021(5th Gen). The translucent plastic back protects the back of your iPad Pro while still allowing the Apple logo to be visible. The front cover folds conveniently out of the way and acts as a stand. This case comes in a few different color options.

If you need your case to do more than just protect your iPad, consider Apple's top-of-the-line Magic Keyboard. Not only does it look amazing, but it gets your iPad as close to computer functionality as you can get. It works with the iPad like a dream.

While you're at it, don't forget to protect that gorgeous screen. We've rounded up the best screen protectors for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so you can keep the screen pristine. If you prefer sleeves for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one made for earlier models because they will be interchangeable.

Whichever case you buy, be sure to check the listing carefully to make sure the case will fit your iPad model. Though fourth and fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are very close in size, they are not exactly the same, and some cases are not interchangeable.