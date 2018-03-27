Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case

See at Amazon

Logitech's Slim Folio case is a great way to keep your 9.7-inch protected and to never be away from a proper keyboard!

The Slim Folio case connects to your iPad using Bluetooth LE, and completely covers your iPad head-to-toe in a hard exterior shell to protect your iPad from scuffs and scratches. Plus, the case is powered by two replaceable cell batteries, which means you don't have to charge it and it will last up to 4 years!

The full keyboard has an entire row of hotkeys specifically designed to work with iOS, so you'll never have to touch your iPad screen to adjust the volume, switch between apps, or even change the language!

Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case is available for $95.