The 2018 9.7-inch iPad is the exact same size and weight as its predecessor, the 2017 9.7-inch iPad. The real differences are inside with Apple Pencil support in the 2018 model. Luckily, the best cases you can get for last year's model are the same for the 6th-generation iPad.
iPad Smart Cover
This case available for the 9.7-inch iPad on Apple's website is $39. The Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are). It's available in a variety of colors (including Product RED).
Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case
Logitech's Slim Folio case is a great way to keep your 9.7-inch protected and to never be away from a proper keyboard!
The Slim Folio case connects to your iPad using Bluetooth LE, and completely covers your iPad head-to-toe in a hard exterior shell to protect your iPad from scuffs and scratches. Plus, the case is powered by two replaceable cell batteries, which means you don't have to charge it and it will last up to 4 years!
The full keyboard has an entire row of hotkeys specifically designed to work with iOS, so you'll never have to touch your iPad screen to adjust the volume, switch between apps, or even change the language!
Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case is available for $95.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series is perfect for people who are looking for heavy-duty protection. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPad, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port and headphone jack.
The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right at your hip, is super useful.
It comes in a wide array of colors such as blue, pink, black, and white, so you should have no problem finding the perfect hue for you. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle will run you about $29.
Twelve South BookBook
Twelve South's BookBook case wraps your tablet inside two hard leather covers, masking it as a vintage book. The BookBook provides a zippered closure so that you can keep your iPad safe from the elements; when opened, you can also use the built-in support frame to prop up your tablet and use it at a variety of angles. Twelve South's BookBook case cost about $80.
Speck Balance Folio
Speck's popular multicolored foldable case is available for the 9.7-inch iPad, available in one of five colors. With two different viewing angles, one ideal for typing and one ideal for reading, the Speck Balance Folio also act as a stand for your iPad.
The magnetic front cover will wake and lock your iPad screen, so you never have to think about whether it's on or off, and the camera in the back is protected by a raised edge. Speck's Balance Folio starts at around $22.
Any others you've spotted?
Found an awesome case for the new 2018 iPad recently? Let us know below.
Updated March 2018: Updated for the 2018 iPad.