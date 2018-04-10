The (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus look absolutely stunning, with its red back and space gray front, but you don't have to be jealous.
If you aren't in the market for a new iPhone, but want to capture the same aesthetic, there are plenty of cases and skins you can put on your current iPhone that will let you do that. Plus, some of them will even donate to HIV/AIDS research, just like buying a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 would.
Apple Leather Folio
This attractive looking case is made from tanned and tinted European leather with a microfiber lining. It has a flip-over front flap that protects that edge-to-edge screen. Knowing how much folio fans love to tuck their important cards away, Apple was kind enough to add a sleeve inside the front flap big enough to hold "your bills, small notes, and several cards." The nice thing about this wallet style folio is the cardholder is on the top, so you can wirelessly charge your iPhone without ruining your credit cards.
The (PRODUCT)RED $99 Leather Folio case will be available for only the iPhone X.
Apple Leather Case
Apple's $49 Leather iPhone X case comes in nine different colors and is made out of specially tanned and finished European leather, so like the Nomad case, it will develop a natural patina over time. It also won't hinder your phone from charging wirelessly and promises to be super soft to the touch while still offering adequate protection.
You can also pick up the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Leather case for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple Silicone Case
Apple's Silicone case option for the iPhone X is pretty similar to its leather counterpart. It hugs the iPhone without adding a ton of extra bulk, and fits snugly over the volume and side buttons. Its silicone finish is smooth and satiny, and again, the case won't keep you from wirelessly charging your device.
You can also pick up the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Silicone case for the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple Smart Battery Case
If you're looking for the ideal battery-rific partner to go with your iPhone, then why not head straight to the source and check out Apple's Smart Battery Case?
Designed with a soft microfibre lining on the inside, and a smooth silicone exterior, the iPhone 8 Smart Battery Case increases your talk time up to 26 hours, and your internet use up to 22 hours. Plus, it worked seamlessly with your iPhone 8, displaying the case's power status on your iPhone's screen so you know precisely how much charge is left!
You can get the (PRODUCT)RED version of Apple Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 for about $99.
Totallee Thin Case
These super slim, branding-free cases are available for both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and they come in a beautiful glossy red finish. Although they aren't an official (PRODUCT)RED item, the company donates 10% of the proceeds from the Jet Red color option to the United Nations Foundation's global fund to fight HIV/AIDS.
The cases are well-built and made of durable polypropylene, so they offer grip and protection without the added bulk - at only 0.02" in thickness, they won't detract from the sleek design of your shiny new phone. Best part: they only cost $19, they come with a two-year warranty, and they're available to ship in 24 hours.
Spigen Thin Fit
If clear cases aren't your thing but you still want a thin layer of protection on your iPhone 7 Plus, Spigen's Thin Fit cases are the way to go.
Available in black, satin silver, gold, and rose gold, and of course, red, you can find one that matches your phone and doesn't add any bulk to it. The case clips over the phone and provides protection from scratches and dings to the back and four sides of the phone.
You'll have access to the buttons directly, as the case has cutouts for them instead of requiring you to press through the case to use them. For around $11 at Amazon, this is a great option for those who don't need a super protective case but still want to keep their phone safe.
UAG Monarch Feather Light Case
UAG's Monarch Feather Light Case for is a little lighter and less bulky than the other cases heavy-duty cases out there, but nevertheless, it still offers military-grade impact protection.
The Big, grippy buttons provide unobstructed access to all of the iPhone's usual functions, and the Lightning port remains open for easy use.
You can pick up the red color of the UAG Monarch Feather Light Case for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. It isn't the cheapest option, usually retails for about $60; however, I have seen it on sale for as low as $49, so keep your eyes peeled.
dbrand Red Carbon Fiber Skin
You've probably heard of dbrand before; after all, its tagline is "we're literally everywhere", and it makes really beautiful skins for all different models of the iPhone. Of course, if you're looking to make your iPhone red, the Red Carbon Fiber Skin is the best-looking one!
Not only will dbrand allow you to cover your phone this bright and bold skin, but it also has plenty of design options. You can get skins that look like wood, metal, or other designs. Plus, you can also get skins for the front of your phone, giving you the option of having a two-tone effect.
A back cover skin from dbrand for the iPhone X will cost you $11.95, but if you want to skin the front of your iPhone, or the camera bump that will cause the price to go up. The good news is you can pick up the dbrand Red Carbon Fiber Skin for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X.
