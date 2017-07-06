Are you a rose gold addict? Looking for a case to perfectly match your rose gold iPad? Here are some awesome options to consider!

Rose gold everything has been trending for a while, which is why it wasn't a huge surprise when Apple started making it a color option for the iPhone.

Oh, and don't forget about the stunning rose gold 10.5-inch iPad Pro!

Finding the perfect rose gold case to match your beautiful rose gold gear can be tough, but we've got you covered. Here are the best cases available for your iPad if you have a true, burning passion for rose gold!

Valkit smart folio stand cover

If you're someone who is obsessed with rose gold, their iPad Pro, and their Apple Pencil, then the Valkit smart folio stand cover might be a case worth peeping at.

Designed with a fully protective, durable TPU backing that saves your iPad from falls, dust, and scratches, the Valkit smart folio stand cover comes with a smart cover that's similar to the original Apple ones, so when you close the cover, your iPad goes to sleep, and when you open it, it wakes right back up.

The Valkit smart folio even has a slot for your Apple Pencil, so you don't have to worry about losing it in your bag from your home to the office!

The best part about the Valkit smart folio stand cover? The color! It's a true rose gold match made in heaven for around $20.

Fintie multi-angle viewing folio stand cover with pocket

Keep your iPad Pro protected and smothered in rose gold goodness with the Fintie multi-angle viewing folio stand cover with pocket.

This iPad case is great because it allows you to prop up and adjust your ipad, making it a great tool to use while working at home, watching cooking tutorials in the kitchen, or jotting down quick notes with your Apple Pencil at work.

The Fintie multi-angle viewing folio stand cover with pocket is made from a soft synthetic leather, while the inside is made of a soft microfiber material to protect your iPad from scratches, grime, and dirt.

This rose gold case comes with an additional pocket at the back for extra cards, documents, or small cables, making the Fintie multi-angle viewing folio stand cover with pocket not only pretty, but practical! You can pick up the Fintie for around $9.

ESR smart case tri-fold stand

Highly rated? Check. Made for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro? Check. Rose gold and wonderful? Double, triple, quadruple check!

The ESR smart case tri-fold stand is a lightweight case for your iPad that combines a durable exterior to protect against scratches and damage from the outside world, and a soft microfiber lining on the inside, to keep your iPad padded and safe.

The tri-fold cover makes this case ideal for propping up and adjusting, so you won't have to strain your neck or inconvenience yourself while watching Netflix in the bathtub or recording how-to videos at the office.

You can pick up this rose gold ESR smart case tri-fold stand for around $15.

Oh, and did we mention that it features a magnetic smart cover?!

LONTECT floral butterfly slim case

If you're someone who likes an iPad case with a little bit more flare and fun but still want to stick to that rich, rose gold glamor, then the LONTECT floral butterfly slim case might be made for you!

This iPad Pro case is made out of genuine leather and allows full access to all buttons and ports, so you won't need to take your iPad out of the case while charging it. The LONTECT floral butterfly slim case also acts like a Smart cover, waking and putting your iPad to sleep every time you open or close it.

If you're worried about security with the LONTECT floral butterfly slim case, never fear, because a shock-absorbing interior protects your iPad's corners and sides from drops, bumps, and scratches.

The best part about the LONTECT floral butterfly slim case? The beautiful floral and butterfly design on the outside that matches perfectly with the rose gold. You can pick up this iPad Pro case for around $14.

Marble stone with rose gold Smart Cover

If you're a big fan of keeping up with online trends and the latest fashions, then take a peek at the Marble stone with rose gold Smart Cover – we don't think you'll be disappointed!

The Marble stone with rose gold Smart Cover is a handmade iPad case that combines a sleek rose gold Smart Cover with a hard, protective backing made from a tough, durable vinyl.

This case fits almost any variety of iPad, but if you want it to match with your 10.5-inch rose gold iPad Pro, then it's a solid, good-looking, reliable option to keep in the back of your mind as you browse.

You can pick up the Marble stone with rose gold Smart Cover case for around $60.

GreenElc heavy duty iPad Pro case

The GreenElc heavy duty iPad Pro case is the perfect rose gold iPad accessory if you want something a little more durable and heavy duty (but still want to match effortlessly with a rose gold flare!).

Designed with a kickstand, so you can prop up your iPad, and built with three tough layers to protect from high falls and outside damage, the GreenElc heavy duty iPad Pro case covers all four corners of your iPad and has a raised bezel so your screen doesn't get scratched up!

Unlike some other heavy duty cases, the GreenElc heavy duty iPad Pro case has access to all buttons and ports, so there's no need to remove it whenever you need to adjust the volume or charge your iPad.

The GreenElc heavy duty iPad Pro case is available online for around $12.

How do you show off your love of rose gold?

Rose gold hair? Rose gold car? Rose gold shoes? Rose gold everything?!

How do you express your passion for rose gold? Let us know in the comments below!