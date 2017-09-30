What's the best case for iPhone 7? We have a few favorites that we know will hold up!
The iPhone 7 is an incredible piece of tech to have in your pocket on a day-to-day basis, so keeping it protected, scratch-free, and, most importantly, stylish is vital!
While there are thousands of different cases available online and in-store for your shiny new iPhone 7, there are only a handful that will really be worth buying. Plus, it's hard to determine what actually works and what's just a whole lot of hype.
Here are some of our favorite cases for the iPhone 7!
What to look for in a case
There are always a few things you should look for in a good case.
You'll want something shock-absorbent to prevent damage in case of a fall. A TPU bumper around the edge of your phone will do the trick, especially those cases that boast "air pockets" in the corners. Have you ever seen an iPhone that's been dropped on its corner? Spider web city.
You'll also want a case with a raised bezel around the front to protect your iPhone when you lay it face-down. Some folks may prefer a case without the bezel so that a screen protector fits, but you can find many cases with bezels that are compatible with screen protectors.
You'll want something textured. Shiny cases are pretty and hard polycarbonate shells are solid and strong, but they can be as slippery as eels. That's why it's a good idea to go with a "fusion" case that blends a polycarbonate back with a TPU bumper. The rubber will give you something to grip.
Lastly, you want a case that fits well. That might seem like a no-brainer, but read through reviews before making your purchase. If a case fits loosely on your iPhone 7, it'll firstly annoy the hell out of you because you'll feel it shifting constantly. Second, if it's ill-fitting, your iPhone could slip out or shift on impact, rendering any shock-absorbing qualities your case may have utterly useless.
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid S
- Apple Smart Battery Case
- Caseology Parallax
- Ringke Fusion
- UAG Plasma
- Spigen Tough Armor
- Vena vCommute
- Nodus Access Case
- Speck CandyShell Grip
- Nike
Spigen Ultra Hybrid S
Spigen makes excellent phone cases. I've tested them extensively with a bunch of different phones and the same is true every time: they fit well, they feel great, and they work.
The Ultra Hybrid has been in Spigen's repertoire for quite some time, but the addition of that 'S' means something new and special – a built-in kickstand. The kickstand has a magnetic latch that just pops open when you want to use it and closes securely when you don't. It's the perfect extra feature for hands-free YouTube-watching or gaming on your new iPhone.
The Ultra Hybrid name means that you get a blend of hard polycarbonate and flexible-yet-sturdy TPU – polycarbonate on the back and TPU all around the edges. This gives you strong protection against bumps and scratches and shock-absorption where you need it most – the corners.
The Ultra Hybrid S is clear, preserving the natural beauty of your iPhone 7 and it's lightweight, so there's no unnecessary bulk in your pocket. You can pick one up for $20.
Apple Smart Battery Case
The iPhone 7 may have an hour or two longer battery life than its predecessor, but for many people, that's just not enough. Apple's already released a battery case that'll nearly double the life of your iPhone 7 on a single charge, and you can charge the case and your phone simultaneously.
If you're opting for the jet black iPhone 7 and don't want any scratches, then you'll be happy to hear that the Smart Battery Case has a soft microfiber lining that cradles and protects your phone from scratches and absorbs bumps. The outside is made of smooth silicone that's soft and silky – it might be a tad slippery if your hands are super dry.
What makes this case"smart"? When on your iPhone 7, the intelligent battery status is displayed on both your Lock screen and in Notification Center so that you always know how much charge you have left.
You have your choice of white, black, or red. Unfortunately, you do pay an Apple price, which means it will cost you $99.
Caseology Parallax
Yes, Parallax is a Green Lantern villain. Caseology's Parallax series is no relation. I promise and only costs about $25.
The Parallax is a dual-layer case that features a TPU shell that cradles your iPhone 7, absorbing blows and leaving your hardware scratch-free. The second layer is a polycarbonate frame that fits around the edges of your phone, taking the brunt of the devastating smacks to the corners that have felled many an iPhone.
This case covers the buttons with hard TPU so that there's no change in responsiveness or feel, so turning the volume up and down or silencing a call in your pocket should be no problem.
The back of the TPU shell has a diamond pattern covered in a matte coating that offers extra grip and the polycarbonate frame holds everything securely in place.
And of course, cases don't have to be boring! You have your choice of six color combinations so that you can find a Parallax that parallels your personal style (see what I did there?). My favorite is the black/deep blue.
Ringke Fusion
Ringke, like Spigen, makes an excellent fusion case. Having hard polycarbonate on the back and flexible TPU around the edges is the perfect way to keep your case minimalist, while offering solid protection without having to bulk up to a more rugged case.
Ringke's Fusion cases fit snugly, making your iPhone 7 feel totally solid in your hand – no shifting and wiggling in the case. The polycarbonate back is also a bit clearer than most clear cases, so the natural beauty of your new iPhone can shine through almost better than if there were no case at all. You'll be trying to tell that little kid in The Matrix that you have an awesome case and he's gonna be all "there is no case".
You don't have to opt for a totally clear case if you don't want to – the Ringke Fusion comes in two other versions with colored TPU bumper – Smoke Black and Rose Gold Crystal. You can pick one up for the low price of $7.
UAG Plasma
Urban Armor Gear's cases are for folks who need rugged protection for their iPhone 7. UAG calls this case a "feather-light composite", since it comprises a hard outer shell and a softer, more flexible inner core. This protects your iPhone 7 from sharp objects and scratches while absorbing falls and bumps and dispersing the force across the whole phone instead of having it concentrated on the area of impact.
The UAG Plasma is drop-tested to meet military standards, which makes it more impact-resistant than any run-of-the-mill phone case on the market, so you know your iPhone 7 is in safe, capable hands.
Your iPhone's buttons are all covered, but the coverings are very responsive and provide a tactile response, so you know you're changing the volume or ignoring a call, even if it's in your pocket.
The Plasma not only fits your lifestyle but your personal style as well, available in eight colors, some of them translucent.
If you need rugged, reliable protection, then check out the UAG Plasma for about $40.
Spigen Tough Armor
Yet another Spigen case graces this roundup, and that's because we need to cover all of your case bases. If you like the idea of a fusion-style case but know you need something more protective, then Spigen's Tough Armor is perfect for your iPhone 7.
Tough Armor is military grade drop-tested and features Spigen's signature air cushions in the corners for just-about-as-good-as-it-gets shock absorption.
This case is made of a harder TPU that's still somewhat flexible, but much more resistant to punctures or tears. There's a hard polycarbonate shell that slips onto the back and once it's on, it's secure and almost becomes one with the TPU. Removal is fairly easy, but you'll actually have to try to separate the two, which is reassuring.
You can go with a gunmetal, black, or gold polycarbonate shell on black TPU, or you can opt for rose gold or silver on clear TPU. You can pick one up for about $35.
Vena vCommute
Every Vena case I've ever tried has fit perfectly, and the vCommute does just that, while being the perfect trade-off between protective case and wallet case.
The magnetic rear flap is a three-tiered cover to the card compartment, which can very comfortably hold three cards and a bit of cash. The lip out of the compartment is inclined, so removing even a single card is easy and quick.
The case is a little thick, but no thicker than the average wallet case, and if you hate those with the annoying front cover (how do you text while hold the cover back?!), then definitely check out the vCommute.
Comes in space gray, gold, and rose gold for about $25.
Nodus Access Case
This little case maker from Britain has some very interesting ideas, and my favorite Nodus case is the Access Case, which is a leather folio that's slim, light, and has been flexible from day one (unlike other leather cases that you have to work in).
This one holds onto your iPhone 7 not with an adhesive or inner shell, but with a micro suction pad that even works after you've left it out to get dusty for a month.
There's an interior slot for ID or a couple bills, and the suede inside is soft, so it won't scratch your phone. Also, each one comes with an adhesive metal mount that you can stick to your dashboard. There's already a magnet built into each Nodus case, so you can mount your phone anywhere, and the mount itself is only maybe 1 inch x 1 inch!
The Nodus costs about $40 and comes in chestnut brown, ebony black, dark teal, or taupe gray.
Speck CandyShell Grip
The CandyShell Grip case is somewhat of a wonderful anomaly. It looks like it should be a two-piece, but it's a perfectly blended one-piece, comprising a polycarbonate outer shell and an "Impactium" inner bumper (which I'm sure is just some variation of TPU).
The polycarbonate is smooth, but the rubber grips on the outside ensure that you won't drop your iPhone 7. The case fits very well, and all the cutouts are precise. The buttons are covered, but tactile response is great, and the rubber grip design is eye-catching and placed perfectly.
Comes in five color combinations (the blue and gray are the coolest!) and costs about $35.
Nike
Nike's new line cases for iPhone 7 has something for everyone. If you're into the Nike, then you'll want them all. These hard cases feature patterns like the bottom of a Nike shoe or sporty patterns complemented by the trademark swoosh.
The coolest of the bunch is the Air Force 1, which comes in black or blue and costs arond $30.
What do you use?
Do you have a go-to brand that you use for your iPhone 7? Let us know in the comments below!
Updated Spetember 2017: These are still our favorite cases for the iPhone 7.
Reader comments
Best iPhone 7 Cases
No iPhone 7, but I've kept my 6 safe for years in a Speck Candyshell. Don't use the Grip, but I positively love the Candyshell case. My son used a Candyshell Grip case with his iPhone 5s.
Tech21 Impact Clear case - Smoke
I feel very confident with this case and my MB7+ still looks sick af in it.
I have the smoke black Ringke on my 7 Plus! Heck I have one on my Mate 9 too! LOVE that case!
I have a clear I blason and it's working fine
I bought the tan Apple Leather case and it looks sharp as ****
I got the Spigen case for my 7+ and like it a lot. The only part I am not crazy about is the kickstand. It is rather flimsy.
Been happy with my Spigen Liquid Air so far: https://www.amazon.com/Spigen-Liquid-iPhone-Durable-Design/dp/B01GIVX5M4...
Apple leather case in saddle brown, full stop. After 6 months of use it's a beautiful rich deep brown in colour.
I can't figure out why anyone would want anything but an Otterbox Commuter. Hands down best overall case I've had across a handful of devices. It looks simple, masculine and understated. Its durability is unparalleled, and it makes my iPhone 7 so comfortable in my hand and pocket - simply the perfect size for a device.
A simple tpu case is perfect for me for work. But for outdoor or protective case, How about the otterbox defender series? I love it.
I think the choice of case differs from person to person. For me, safety of my iphone is the priority so I want the case which should be rough and tough.
I bought the black Apple leather case to go with my iPhone 7.
It looks very nice.
Does anyone have an armband case, for running?
I tried an iPhone 6 one, but it didn't work with the new home button.
I've been using the Quad Lock system for a while, and I love it. Its the easiest armband system. There's no case to slip the phone into, I use the Quad Lock case and with a 1/8th turn it goes on and comes off
I love the Rokform rugged case looks good, great protection and super utility driven. I have the magnet in my car the bike mount and I attached the case to metal stuff all the time also have the go pro attachemnt and the tripod attachment. Surprised its not listed. https://www.rokform.com/iphone-7-case-rugged
We use two of these (different colors). They work exceptionally well and look nice, too:
iPhone 7 Case Zizo Shock [Liquid Clear] Shockproof Protection [Titanium Metal Bumper] iPhone 7 Cover [FREE Tempered Glass Screen Protector]
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01LS0C7KG/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s...
The Apple Leather is the best IMO with the Apple Silicone in close second. They fit perfect, protect the phone and don't hide the nice hardware design.
Use several cases. I a minimalist clear case so the Rose Gold shows thru. Use the Apple leather case in Dark Blue. Recently bought the Vaja leather wallet case where the back of phone sticks to Case. Great Case.
I think I'm going to go with no case at all for my iPhone 7. I like the way the phone looks and I don't drop my phone ever. After all it's a pretty tough product.
I'm using the Apple case... by far the best for me.
Ivapo also selling the same function case on Amazon.
I wish more case manufacturers made holsters for their matching cases. I would like to have a transparent case on the iPhone and an accommodating holster combo.
None of these cases work with a holster. Seidio is the only one that makes thin cases (with a kickstand) that fits their holster.
I have been using Seidio for my last 4 iPhones for that reason.
Before I get flamed for being out-of-style in using a holster:
a) it is convenient to be able to see the screen for incoming calls and notifications without having to take the phone out of a pocket
b) the larger phones fit better outside pockets
c) no risk of scratching the phone with other stuff in my pockets
d) no bendgate!! :)
And no, I am not being defensive about my nerdiness ...
FYI, I use an old S5 Seidio holster with my iPhone 7 in a UAG case. Not a perfect fit but it works.
Seidio (same as the Platinum ones at Best Buy) totally rock! Snap clip holster is THE way to go if you want to keep your phone mint and secure on a belt. Carrying in a pocket or satchel is nuts. In my opinion of course. :)
I have been using carved.com cases for my iphone 6s and love them. Just ordered a new one for the 7 plus. I like that they have a grippy texture on the sides of the case. I always go with the traveler case for extra protection. It is also all handmade here in the U.S. so I like supporting them even if the cost may be a bit higher then some of the deals you can find on Amazon.
So I like the way my iPhone looks and I've always gone as naturel. I pocket my iPhone in a pocket shared with nothing. My iPhones are always scratch free and sell for a good price when I upgrade. The phone is in a holder in th car and I never put it out on a conference table or at a meal. I'm very careful, but For the first time, I dropped my iPhone and bought a new screen so now I'm a bit paranoid. Is there a bumper only case (no back) that offers some drop protection for edge hits and a slightly raised bezel? Also I use a iomounts.com magnetic car mount and I've already mounted the metal disk to the back of my phone.
I know it's a little dangerous in terms of protection, but I only use Spigen thin fit/exact fit cases on my iPhones. I like how the case just sort of disappears into the phone. No bulk, no slip....I have not dropped any phone with that case on yet, however, so have no report on protection. Price/appearance/fit-wise I've not seen anything better.
I would suggest you to try military grade case for your iphone.
I am a huge believer in the Spider Tough Armor. I have used it on my own iPhone, as well as my work issued Galaxy S7. I even convinced IT to replace the Otterbox with it. Looks great, adds minimal bulk and protects the phone for an minimal cost.
I have the Parallax in gold, as well as two Ghostek Cloaks, one in rose gold, one in black. I switch up week by week.
I just bought a purple Speck Presidio case for my 7 Plus and I love it. It's a little more protective than the "fashion" cases I usually buy. Wouldn't you know it-- I dropped my phone today. Not very far but it hit the coffee table on the way down. So glad I had a good case and a screen protector on! I haven't dropped a phone since I dropped my iPhone 3Gs down a flight of stairs years ago.
Have the new iPhone 7 in Rose Gold with 256gb of internal storage. Loving it. I just had my Apple leather case delivered in dark blue. Nice case, looks great and feels super in the hand.
case for 7? i prefer a clear crystal one!
Case for 7Plus? NO! cause that's huge!
Case for 7?? NOO! Cause I don't wanna make up my 7 like 6.
So other option would be transparent full body skins like ones from Gadgetshieldz or even zagg.
iMore should check out the UAG Monarch case as well, it is a really beautiful and very protective model.
I use the Apple Leather case for day to day use and the Apple Battery Case if I know I'll be using it heavily. The best part of using both is how easily they slip on and off.
The Otter-box defender has been my go to case for my iPhones. ITs not the best on looks but It has served me well! Surprised that it wasn't listed.
caseology parallax, i think it's good
I'm super interested in the new Caseology Parallax. The only thing I'm wary about is that the bumper part doesn't cover the full depth of the bottom lip. I'm afraid that TPU will have a lot of "give" at the lightning port. Anyone have any light they could shed on this?
Thanks for this quick review. Because of it I picked up the Caseology Parallax for my new iPhone 7. Nice case. It seems to have a good balance between protection and minimal bulk. The buttons work great, and the case texture if very easy to grip. I'm quite pleased.
I'm thinking I will try a dbrand skin, with a bumper case.
The Verge reports that the Apple iPhone 7 Battery Case contains a battery with 26% more capacity than the model for the iPhone 6. This is a really significant plus and means quite a bit more time this case can power the phone. Yes it isn't the prettiest thing in the world, but I have one and only use it for times when I know I will be away from power for a full day, so this is a huge plus for me.
I'm looking for a Qi charging case like the one I currently have from Spigen on my 6S Plus.
Yea, sucks that Spigen doesn't have the volt case for the 7 yet, kept my 6s+ in that most of the time. Here's hoping someone comes out with a good Qi case, or I'm just going to have to buy the receiver and make my own
Check out Tech21!! Just bought the clear impact case in smokey grey, looks unreal!!
Yes.... I have been using Tech21 for a long time. They make great cases that last a long time. I ordered the Spigen super thin case, but found it offered too little protection, so I got the Tech21 Evo Mesh Case for iPhone 7 in the black at my local Apple store.. It really looks awesome with the flat black 7. I also had them install the Belkin sapphire glass screen protector. Together it is a really great looking and protective combination.
Don't see Evo Mesh for the iPhone 7/7+ is it now a different model ?
Just got the Tech21 check case for my 7+. Love it. Black on matte black is nice.
I bought an Evo from them for my 6. It looks good but the fit is pretty bad. It's quite loose and it feels like the phone will pop out very easily after the first bounce. Went back to my Spigen Tough Armour; no regrets.
I got a silk case from amazon for my matte black ip7. It came with a screen protector all for the low price of 13.99. I'm happy.
I wanted the UAG Monarch but the lead time on them is two months... I need a case before then so I went with the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro instead.
Got my black 7 and the max boost liquid skin looks terrible on it. Looked better on the white 6 and space grey 6s. The black mixed with the plastic of the case looks cheesy af. Going spigen next, ignore my previous advice.
What does everyone think of peel?
Awesome company. I'm waiting for my iPhone 7 Plus Peel case now.
Does the Peel have a lip for the screen ? I see it mentions lip for the rear camera
My peel is being shipped too. Best of all it has camera bump and bottom protection
Even though i hate the look of it, i would get the Apple Smart Battery Case. Rather stay will official OEM cases if i can :)
I got the Otterbox Defender for my iPhone 7. I wanted maximum protection since I'll be keeping this phone for a year.
just user your old one
I'm sorely tempted.
Got my 7 today and I'm already unhappy with the case I got for it. I got the Trianium clear case listed here under low-cost cases for the 7, but it is heavier than the case I got for my 6. Yes, it cost half as much and won't yellow like the old one did (people kept asking my if my Space Gray iPhone was a Gold one).
I can't find the maker of the old one right now, but they advertised its light weight and promised "it makes your iPhone 6 feel like an iPhone 6." It was delightful.
This new one has four little ridge feet at the four corners to lift the phone off the table slightly when you put it down. I stripped those off right away with my pocketknife, but I'll need to take an X-acto to this to smooth out the scars and remove the subtle mold flashing. The last thing I want to feel on my new iPhone is corners.
This case even has a cutout for the faux speaker grill to the left of the Lightning port. Sheesh!
At least it will protect my new Jet Black iPhone from scratches and it won't yellow, they say.
...and it was cheap...
I always, always get 2 or 3 Maxboost liquid skins at a time. They are very thin, clear and fit perfect. After a month or two they are a tiny bit dingy so I throw it away and swap it out, put two more in my Amazon cart. It's the closest thing to no case while still covering the buttons and still protects from scratches and adds grip.
I ordered the Spigen Thin-fit case. I have the flat black 7 coming and the case is also flat black. So I thought it would be a nice look. I have always gotten Spigen cases and the quality is top notch. I also like the idea of a very thin case. I'm not big on the real bulky cases as I don't need that kind of protection. If I were woking or did something like running, etc., outdoors then that would make sense to me. I generally end up with two cases, so once I use the thin-fit for a while I might go for something like the new Apple leather case.
Oh... as per the post above mentioning that if you use a case with a cut out for the logo, the logo will get scratched. I guess it depends on how you carry the phone. I have had a number of Spigen cases with the logo cut out and have never gotten a single scratch on the Apple logo. That said, I see the way that some individuals carry their phones and I can see a car key or something else doing a number on the Apple logo if they are using a case the the cut out.
Right, I guess depending on how you carry your phone, the logo may be ok. I use a case specifically so I don't need to be too careful about how I carry my phone, so I usually wind up with a scratched logo if I use one of those cases.
It's probably worth mentioning that if you choose a case with a cutout for the Apple logo, the logo WILL get scratched. The remedy for that is to put a piece of clear plastic on the back of the phone to protect the logo when using one of those cases. I've cut out a piece of a screen protector to be used for that purpose in the past. Why it needs a cutout for the logo, I'll never know.
This is true. Every one of those cases I've seen, when someone takes them off there is a dirt stain or scratch mark that NEVER goes away.
Yeah, I never understood why you'd put a case on your phone that leaves the most scratch prone area of it exposed. Gotta show off that logo I guess. The case manufacturers should build in a clear plastic logo cover of there going to expose it.
I buy clear screen protectors and stick them on the back before I put it in the case.
there should be a cutout hole on top right? for the speaker
The second speaker is the earpiece.