If you want to be ready to wrap your brand new iPhone X in a protective layer the moment it hits your doorstep, you might as well buy a case for it now! Here are the best cases (currently) for iPhone X!

Nomad Leather iPhone X Cases

Nomad is known for creating pragmatic, minimalist cases for people on the go, and its line of iPhone X cases definitely falls in line with that reputation.

Each case is made of a combination of high-grade polycarbonate fused to a rubber TPE bumper and vegetable-tanned Horween leather, so you get full perimeter and screen protection from drops up to six feet while still achieving that adventure-inspired practical look. Nomad promises that the case will even develop a "rich patina" after extended use.

The line consists of multiple different case styles:

Nomad recommends the Rugged Case for those of us with a more demanding lifestyle (or — let's be honest — the clumsier among us), and the multi-functional Folio or Wallet cases for minimalists who don't like carrying excess belongings. The rest of the cases are well-suited to everyday use.

The cases are backordered at the moment, but they're still available for purchase and will ship on September 22.

Totallee Thin iPhone X Cases

These super slim, branding-free cases are available for both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and they come in eight different colors so it's likely one of your favorites is in the mix. Plus, the company donates 10% of the proceeds from the Jet Red and Coral Blue color options to the United Nations Foundation's global fund to fight HIV/AIDS and the Marine Conservation Institute respectively.

The cases are well-built and made of durable polypropylene, so they offer grip and protection without the added bulk - at only 0.02" in thickness, they won't detract from the sleek design of your shiny new phone. Best part: they only cost $19, they come with a two-year warranty, and they're available to ship in 24 hours.

Speck Presidio iPhone X Cases

Speck's line of Presidio iPhone X cases sport a two-layer design with 10-foot drop protection and come in a pretty wide variety of styles, so you can definitely find one that suits your individual preferences and needs. Love glitter? You're covered. Need a phone case with grip? Right here. Hate it all and prefer that your iPhone look as naked as possible? There's a perfectly clear case, too.

The cases come with a lifetime warranty, and right now Speck's offering $5 two-day shipping if you desperately need to scratch that iPhone X itch.

Peel Super Thin iPhone X Case

Peel claims to be the creator of the original barely-there iPhone case, so it's no surprise that the company is adding an über slim iPhone X version to its roster. This case comes in seven colors, offers bump and scratch protection and features laser-cut holes for the speakers and buttons. There's also a subtle lip on the back of the case to protect the phone's dual camera lens. In addition, it won't interfere with wireless charging, so you'll never have to take it off.

The CEO of Peel's parent company Need/Want, Marshall Haas, had this to say about the case:

The iPhone X has such a beautiful OLED screen and nearly bezel-less profile that Peel cases perfectly complement it. It won't even feel or look like you have a case on.

The Super Thin iPhone X Case is available for purchase now for $25, and will ship next week.

X-Doria iPhone X Cases

X-Doria offers two different styles of iPhone case to meet your needs. The first, called Defense cases, combine hard polycarbonate, soft rubber and anodized aluminum to offer military-grade protection for your iPhone X. The second, called the Dash case, isn't quite as durable as the Defense cases, but if you require less intense protection it's probably the more aesthetically pleasing option.

The Defense Shield case (pictured) comes in a handful of different colors and will cost you $30. You can choose from iridescent, black, rose gold and red. If you want a completely clear Defense Shield case, those are only $25. Each Defense Shield case has two layers of shock-absorbing rubber and a raised front lip to keep your phone screen from touching any surface it's set upon.

The Defense Lux case offers even more protection due to the fact that instead of polycarbonate, it uses machined metal around the perimeter and is guaranteed to endure 10-foot drops onto concrete. It's a bit more expensive at $35, and comes in black carbon, black leather, and ballistic nylon.

The Dash case, like the Defense Shield case, is $30, and features a clear polycarbonate top and a leather-like bottom. Unfortunately, the only color option is the black/clear combo.

Apple iPhone X Leather Case

We would, of course, be remiss if we didn't mention Apple's own cases for their products. However, it's important to note that none of the Apple iPhone X cases are available for purchase just yet, so if you're holding out for one, you won't be able to quench your iPhone X thirst early.

Apple's Leather iPhone X case comes in nine different colors and is made out of specially tanned and finished European leather, so like the Nomad case, it will develop a natural patina over time. It also won't hinder your phone from charging wirelessly, and promises to be super soft to the touch while still offering adequate protection.

We're not entirely certain when the cases will be available, but we presume they'll be released in October, ahead of iPhone X pre-orders. We do know that they'll set you back $49.

Apple iPhone X Silicone Case

Apple's Silicone case option for the iPhone X is pretty similar to its leather counterpart. It hugs the iPhone without adding a ton of extra bulk, and fits snugly over the volume and side buttons. Its silicone finish is smooth and satiny, and again, the case won't keep you from wirelessly charging your device.

The iPhone X Silicone case also comes in nine colors, and will cost $39 once it's available to order.

