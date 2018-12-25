You're getting the new iPhone XS, which happens to be the same size as the iPhone X. So technically you don't need a brand new case. Still, who doesn't love getting a brand new gorgeous case when getting a new phone? A new case makes a new phone seem even more special. Here are some of our favorite new cases to spice up your new iPhone.

A phone case is more than just a case, it's an extension of your iPhone. It protects your iPhone from mishaps while expressing your personal style. Some cases have extra functionality while others are just basic covers. With prices ranging from $10 to $89, there is something on this list for every taste and budget.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.