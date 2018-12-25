You're getting the new iPhone XS, which happens to be the same size as the iPhone X. So technically you don't need a brand new case. Still, who doesn't love getting a brand new gorgeous case when getting a new phone? A new case makes a new phone seem even more special. Here are some of our favorite new cases to spice up your new iPhone.
Ruggedly waterproof
Catalyst Case
The best, most reliable waterproof case is getting the iPhone XS upgrade with up to 10m waterproof protection and 2m drop protection. It's also designed with acoustic membranes for clearer call audio and the best touchscreen film technology around.
Bookish style
TwelveSouth BookBook
Years after it first hit the case market, the BookBook is still one of the most popular wallet cases on the market. It holds your credit cards, has a removable hard shell, and looks like a classic leather bound book.
Protective charge
ZeroLemon battery case
ZeroLemon's battery case stands out from the rest because of its Apple-certified Lightning connector. It's powerful little juice box provides enough battery refresh to charge your iPhone XS to full a second time.
Something really fun
Case-Mate Waterfall
It's hard to keep your eyes off of this stunning metallic waterfall case and snow globe in one. Don't let the splashy looks fool you, though: this case offers serious drop protection. If waterfalls aren't your thing, there are plenty of other style options to choose from.
Add some considerable functionality
Nomad Rugged Tri Folio
You can eliminate the need for a wallet entirely with this stunning Rugged Tri Folio from Nomad. It has eight credit card slots and a cash pocket, and it will still protect your phone from drops. This high-end case is crafted from vegetable-tanned Horween leather and will develop a lovely patina over time.
The no-case case
Totallee Thin iPhone Case
You don't really want a case covering up your gorgeous phone but you know you need a little something. Enter Totallee with its ultra thin cases. You aren't going to get much drop protection with a case that's about as thick as my fingernail (0.02 inches to be precise), but it will at least ward off scratches.
High-end holster case
Waterfield Ranger iPhone Case
If you're looking for a rugged, holster-style leather case for your new iPhone, consider the Ranger iPhone Case from Waterfield. A handy exterior pocket will hold your earbuds or a bit of cash. Something about this case says urban cowboy to me. It's masculine and cool, but it's certainly not cheap.
Fun but tough
Speck Presidio Inked
Why not have fun with your case, if you can still get top-notch protection? Speck's Presidio Inked line includes adorable patterns without sacrificing excellent protection. If Homer's favorite dessert doesn't appeal, there are plenty of other colorful options from which to choose.
Leather card holder
Bellroy 3 Card Phone Case
Pop up to three cards into this opulent leather wallet style case. A magnetic closure keeps the card niche closed and your cards safe. There is a thoughtful little slot to store a spare SIM card and SIM popper. It comes in a handful of colors, including this coral shade. Who says that leather can't be colorful?
Ultra protective
Otterbox Statement
This tough as nails case from trusted casemaker Otterbox won't let you down. The rock solid Statement Series has a plastic window so you can see your beautiful new phone, as well as leather trim. If you can't decide between plastic and leather, this is a good compromise.
Back to basics
Apple Silicone Case
For true Apple fans, only an Apple case will do. Designed by Apple engineers, it hugs the iPhone's every curve. The basic silicone case never gets boring, since Apple regularly releases new colors like this calming lavender gray.
A wallet, folio, and stand
Silk Folio Wallet
The Silk Folio case comes in two colors, Black Tie Affair and Rosé All Day. Both colors are a textured Saffiano faux leather. It has four credit card slots and a cash pocket. Turn the case into a kickstand to watch videos. A security band keeps the folio closed securely when not in use. This case offers excellent quality for the price.
Leather luxury
Mujjo Leather Wallet Case
If you love luxurious leather, take a look at Mujjo's products. Vegetable-tanned full-grain leather ages to a wonderful patina. Even the buttons are covered with leather, while remaining fully functional. A leather pocket on the back will hold two or three cards. Soft microfiber lines the inside of the case so it won't scratch your phone.
Lightweight armor
UAG Monarch
This super tough but surprisingly lightweight case from Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is designed for an active lifestyle. It's military drop-tested and is constructed from leather, plastic, and metal. The edges have a honeycomb texture and the volume button covers are satisfyingly clicky. Choose from five different colors.
Budget Silicone
TORRAS Love Series
Created in the same vein as the Apple silicone cases, this one from TORRAS is less expensive. It's lined with microfiber and has a slight lip to keep the screen from touching the table when placed face-down. Choose from black, red, yellow, or mint.
Great all-around case
Spigen Rugged Armor
Spigen does iPhone cases right, and at the right price. This one offers tough protection without a ton of bulk. It comes in black or midnight blue and blends a carbon fiber and a glossy look. A little window for the Apple logo lets everyone know which phone you're carrying.
Marvelous marble
ESR Slim Soft Case
I'm really feeling the marble trend lately. Something about the contrast between ancient marble and ultra modern technology is so appealing. How cute would this light coffee colored marble look with the new gold iPhone XS? This soft, slim, flexible TPU case also comes in five other classic colors.
The tough case with everything
SUPCASE Full-Body Rugged Holster Case
This case has super drop protection, built-in plastic screen protector, port covers, and a belt clip holster. It's constructed from flexible TPU and a hard PC shell. With five colors from which to choose, you'll be sure to find one to complement your iPhone XS.
A phone case is more than just a case, it's an extension of your iPhone. It protects your iPhone from mishaps while expressing your personal style. Some cases have extra functionality while others are just basic covers. With prices ranging from $10 to $89, there is something on this list for every taste and budget.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.