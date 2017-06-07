Best Cases for the New 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The iPad Pro comes in a new size. Here are the best cases available.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has a slate of new features, thanks to iOS 11 and updated hardware, and it also features new dimensions, which means your existing cases won't fit.

Here are the best cases (so far) for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Logitech Slim Combo

Logitech's brand new keyboard cover is likely to become the quintessential keyboard cover for this version of the iPad Pro, much like the Logitech Create was for the previous versions. The Slim Combo is a folio-style case that features a detachable keyboard.

The best part of this case is that no Bluetooth pairing is required, thanks to the Smart Connector on the iPad Pro. The keyboard features backlit keys and a dedicated row of iOS shortcut keys to streamline productivity. If you're looking to get some serious work done on your iPad Pro, this is the keyboard case for you.

Comes in black or blue.

Apple Smart Cover

The Smart Cover for the 10-5-inch iPad Pro is a folio-style case that wakes your iPad Pro when you open it and puts it to sleep when you close it. This is the perfect case for everyday users of the iPad Pro who may not be needing to get work done but still want a convenient way to access their iPad.

Depending on your taste, the Smart Cover comes in vibrant or muted colors to match your other accessories, from the bright yellow "Pollen" to the demure "Midnight Blue".

For around $50, this will likely be the best case for most users.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

If you need rugged protection for your new iPad Pro, then Supcase is the best way to go. We trust Supcase's rugged protection for all devices because Supcase cases are well-made and precisely cut in order to fully protect your iPad. The Unicorn Beetle Pro series is impact-resistant (just in case you let your iPad slip) and features two layers of protection in a hard polycarbonate shell with an inner layer of flexible TPU for shock absorption.

If you like to watch movies or play games hands-free, the Unicorn Beetle Pro features a pop-out kickstand built right into the body of the case.

It won't be available until June 29, and at that point, you'll be able to grab it for around $25.

MoKo

If you love Apple's Smart Cover but don't want to shell out the $50, then check out MoKo's Smart shell, which features a similar design to Apple's and also wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

Part of the front cover folds back into a kickstand for convenient media viewing, and the pleather exterior adds a flavor of sophistication. MoKo offers a lifetime warranty, just in case any issues arise.

This case comes in six colors and two artful patterns, and you can pick one up starting around $6.

Khomo Padfolio

Khomo's Padfolio isn't made specifically for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, but it does fit tablets up to 11 inches, which makes it the perfect all-in-one folio case for folks who like to carry everything they need for the day.

The Khomo Padfolio comes with a 5-inch by 8-inch notepad and features pockets for credit cards or ID, as well as a handy pocket that can fit your iPhone, and a slot for a pen or your Apple Pencil. You can zip this case up and its PU leather exterior is elegant and refined. This is the perfect iPad Pro case for students.

i-Blason Armorbox Kido

If you have the new iPad Pro and know little hands might be getting ahold of it, then i-Blason's Armorbox Kido might be perfect for you. It's a thicker case that can withstand some drops and bumps and features a handle that's built especially for little hands.

The handle folds back to create a kickstand so that you can keep the kids busy with cartoons and games without them having to precariously hold it in their sometimes less-than-capable hands.

For now the Kido comes only in light blue, but it may come in more colors later on. It's only about $15 and perfect for kid-filled households.

