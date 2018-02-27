Sleek, simple, and super protective, the Spigen thin fit premium coating satin silver case is a perfect match for your silver iPhone X. This lightweight but durable case cradles and keeps your iPhone X protected from the outside world, while precise cutouts and access to all ports and buttons allows you to charge your iPhone without constantly having to pull the case on and off. If you're someone who wants a minimalist case with a scratch-free design — and a metal plate so you can stick your iPhone X to a metal car mount! — then take a peek at the Spigen thin fit premium coating satin silver case. You can pick up this particular case for around $11, and while it comes in a variety of colors like rose gold, gold, white, and red, the silver color option is the one that best complements your silver iPhone X. See at Amazon Anka high impact marble iPhone X case

Add a pop of modern style to your silver iPhone X while still keeping your iPhone protected and safe with the Anka high impact marble iPhone X case! This super fashionable $15 iPhone X case complements the look of your silver iPhone while still adding a streak of super sleek style with the marble details and rose gold accents. Not only is the Anka high impact marble iPhone X case super duper pretty and eye-catching, but it's also a practical case, too: raised bezels protect your screen and camera from dreaded scratches and smudges, while the case is designed to work effortlessly with wireless charging. You can actually pick up the Anka high impact marble iPhone X case in a number of different marble and color combinations, so if you're not a huge fan of the rose gold accents, try taking a peek at the blue, purple, and black combinations. See at Amazon anccer ultra thin silver case

Keep it smooth, keep it silver, and keep your iPhone X lookin' fresh with the anccer ultra-thin premium smooth silver case. While this case is far from the most protective iPhone X case on the market, this smooth skin shield is actually shockproof and designed with bump and shock cushioning, so if you accidentally drop your iPhone, you won't have to go into full-blown panic mode. The anccer ultra-thin premium smooth silver case gives you access to all buttons and ports, but the best part of the case? The only 0.3mm of bulk it'll add to your silver iPhone X! And the $12 price tag! You can grab the anccer ultra-thin premium smooth silver case in a variety of different colors and patterns, but the smooth silver option is going to work the best with your silver iPhone X. See at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you're someone who prefers a hard case as opposed to something that's bendy and flexible, and if you're looking to show off the true beauty of your silver iPhone X, then I recommend taking a gander at the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case! This crystal clear case gives you the protection of a tough-as-nails hard shell, while simultaneously combining the design of a shock-absorbent bumper for maximum protection in the event of a fall. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case gives you access to all buttons and ports, so you won't have to risk the safety of your iPhone X by constantly pulling the case on and off and on and off. One nice thing about the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case is that it's clear, so if you're someone who doesn't like a lot of glitz and glamor and flashiness, this $13 case is a great option. Plus it's clear design makes it perfect for showing off how stunning your iPhone X truly is! See at Amazon Spigen Neo Hybrid in herringbone

Drop protection? Check. Stylish herringbone design? Check. Upgraded reinforced frame with access to buttons and ports? Check. A great case option for your silver iPhone X? Check check check! The Spigen Neo Hybrid is a $16 case that gives you a lot of bang for your buck: the flexible cover and bumper provides durable two-layer shock absorption and scratch protection design, while the ergonomic grip makes it easy to shoot selfies and hang onto your iPhone securely if you're rushing out of the house. While the Spigen Neo Hybrid isn't the most minimalist case option, its simple design with pops of silver and accents of gray make it a phenomenal case to pair with your iPhone. You can pick up the Spigen Neo Hybrid in colors like jet black, burgundy, and pale dogwood, but if you're looking for a color combo that'll best match your iPhone X, then I suggest sticking to gunmetal or satin silver. See at Amazon Peel case

If you're someone who wants a super duper super thin, super barely there iPhone X case, then let me guide you in the direction of Peel!

The Peel cases have no branding and because they're so slim, they look amazing on the iPhone X. There's no weight and almost zero bulk added with these cases, but there's a caveat. These are going to protect the iPhone X from scratches, but these are made of plastic that's not much thicker than a piece of paper, so there's not much drop protection here. (MacRumors)