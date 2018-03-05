If you're someone who prefers a hard case as opposed to something that's bendy and flexible, and if you're looking to show off the real beauty of your space gray iPhone X, then I recommend taking a gander at the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case! This crystal clear case gives you the protection of a tough-as-nails hard shell, while simultaneously combining the design of a shock-absorbent bumper for maximum protection in the event of a fall. The Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case gives you access to all buttons and ports, so you won't have to risk the safety of your iPhone X by continually pulling the case on and off and on and off. One beautiful thing about the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone X case is that it's clear, so if you're someone who doesn't like a lot of glitz and glamor and flashiness, this $13 case is a great option. Plus, it's clear design makes it perfect for showing off how stunning your iPhone X truly is! See at Amazon Nomad clear leather case

Nomad is known for creating pragmatic, minimalist cases for people on the go, and its line of iPhone X cases falls in line with that reputation. The clear leather case is made of a combination of high-grade polycarbonate fused to a rubber TPE bumper and vegetable-tanned Horween leather, so you get full perimeter and screen protection from drops up to six feet while still achieving that adventure-inspired practical look. Nomad promises that the case will even develop a "rich patina" after extended use. If you're truly looking to blend the richness of leather with the natural design of the iPhone X, the $40 Nomad clear leather case is the way to go. See at Nomad Supcase Unicorn Beetle PRO series

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series has everything you need in a heavy duty case and will cost you about $18. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPhone X, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port. Plus it comes with a front cover that acts as a screen protector, meaning that huge almost bezel-less display won't get scratched. The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right on your hip, is super useful. If you like the uniform look of all one color, go for the black version, but if you don't mind a little splash of color, you can also pick it up in red, black, green, and pink. See at Amazon Twelve South Journal