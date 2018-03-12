Apple's branded playable/burnable CD/DVD drive is the perfect compliment to your iMac or MacBook Pro (unless you have a late 2016 or newer MacBook Pro, in which case you'll need the USB-C to USB adapter). It is not much larger than the size of a CD case, so it fits snug in your computer bag without taking up a lot of room. All you have to do is plug it into your computer using the USB cable. No need for special software or external buttons that might get broken. It's solid, simple, and it looks great with your Mac products. It comes in at $79. See at Apple Confoly USB-C Superdrive

I have this model CD/DVD drive for my Mac computers for two reasons. 1. It's practically the same as Apple's SuperDrive in every way and 2. It's got a USB-C cable so I can connect it to my MacBook Pro without needing any additional adapters. Oh, there's a third reason, too. It comes with a USB-A adapter so I can connect it to any standard USB port, too. This slot-in style drive has write speeds of up to 24X for CD-R discs and 8X for DVD-R discs so it's pretty darn fast. I can burn a 22-song music CD in just a few minutes. It also comes with a protective case that fits the drive, can store at least a half-dozen discs, and has a mesh pocket for storing the USB-A adapter and anything else you might want to take with you. The best part is, for an optical drive that is compatible with my MacBook Pro without needing an adapter, it's about $13 less than Apple's version at $66. Plus, it comes in silver, gold, space gray, rose gold, and black, so more options! See at Amazon LG GP65NB60

LG makes a CD/DVD drive that is lightweight, fast, and doesn't cost much. It is made of a hardshell plastic material, so it isn't going to feel as sturdy as Apple's SuperDrive or Confoly's USB-C drive, but in exchange, you get something that's about as light as a CD in its case. It's an open-tray style drive, so there are a couple of moving parts to be careful with, like the disc tray and eject buttons. The price, however, is unbeatable at only $25. It doesn't require any additional software to run on Mac. Wirecutter calls it the best DVD drive on the market.

Its burning and ripping speeds are in line with those of other DVD drives, plus it's inexpensive, thin, and light.

It comes in black, gold, silver, and white and is priced at between $25 and $30, depending on your color option. See at Amazon VersionTEch USB External DVD CD Drive