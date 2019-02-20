If you have an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, a wireless charging pad is a great companion to get along with it. Wireless charging offers the convenience of being able to just set your iPhone down on a pad to charge without having to fumble with a Lighting cable. These are some of our favorite wireless chargers that you can get right now.

These are all great wireless chargers that fit a variety of needs, but which all help make your life just a little bit easier. It might seem like a little thing, but there's something great about being able to just pick up your iPhone off of a charging pad and go and put it back there when you return. Having used it for almost a year, I'm personally very fond of the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, which is easy to use and keeps my iPhone secure in its place.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.