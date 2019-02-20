If you have an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, a wireless charging pad is a great companion to get along with it. Wireless charging offers the convenience of being able to just set your iPhone down on a pad to charge without having to fumble with a Lighting cable. These are some of our favorite wireless chargers that you can get right now.
Apple approved
Mophie Wireless Charge Pad
This product was specifically developed with the iPhone X in mind, and it will work great with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. It supports fast charging up to 7.5W, and its rubber surface will keep your new iPhone in place while it charges.
Charge. Everything.
Nomad Wireless Charging Hub
Not only is this an excellent wireless charging pad, but it's also a charging hub for other gadgets. While your iPhone charges on the top, you can plug up to four other gadgets in to let them charge at the same time using the USB charging ports on the underside of the hub. With a nice minimal design and excellent cable management, it's a sleek addition to any desk.
Stand up
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Stand
If you want to use your iPhone while it charges, this stand is great. It comes with a power brick, so you don't need to worry about it delivering the necessary power to charge your phone, and it employs two charging coils, letting you use your iPhone in either portrait or landscape orientation while it charges.
Or lay down
Anker PowerWave 7.5 Pad
Like Anker's PowerWave Stand, but in pad form. If you prefer to just set your iPhone down on a pad, this is a great option. In addition to charging iPhone's at 7.5W, it will also charge compatible devices (like those from Samsung) at 10W. Everything is kept cool by the built-in fan, meaning you can fast charge your iPhone worry-free.
Dead simple, wallet-friendly
RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger
No frills, just fast, simple wireless charging. RAVPower makes some of the best charging accessories on the market, and this charger is no exception, able to deliver all the power your phone will need. It features triple temperature controls to disperse heat, as well as foreign object detection to avoid causing damage to your device.
Charge your way
Samsung Fast Charging Wireless Convertible
This is a convertible charger that can transform from a pad into an angled stand based on your wants and needs. It features multiple charging coils for easy placement, and even includes a fan to keep your phone cool while it's being charged.
iPhone-ready
Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad
Delivering up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone, the Belkin Boost Up is a sleek wireless charging pad that was made with the iPhone in mind. The raised ring in the middle of the charger keeps your phone in place, while the indicator LED will tell you if it's charging.
Portable power
Mophie Powerstation Wireless
Mophie's wireless Powerstation offers the the dual conveniences of wireless charging and portability. It's an external battery pack with a built-in wireless charger. It has a 10,000mAh battery that can actually charge two devices at once, one on the wireless charging pad, and one through the included USB-A port.
Drive and charge
Mophie Charge Stream Vent Mount
This charger mounts to a vent in your car and holds your iPhone in place as you drive. The Charge Stream Vent Mount uses its included QC 2.0 adapter for power, and is optimized for fast charging for devices from both Apple and Samsung.
Looking good
Native Union Drop Wireless Charger
Native Union's Drop charger features nice, minimal aesthetics that also prove functional, as the unique-looking pad on the charger also serves to prevent your iPhone from slipping. It only charges your iPhone with a slower 5W charging mode, but it'll do so in style.
The power of bamboo
Fonesalesman WoodPuck Bamboo Edition
This charger delivers 7.5W wireless charging in a unique package. Made out of bamboo, the WoodPuck features Poor Sync Detection, which alerts you if you've placed your iPhone poorly on the pad (something that should actually happen less with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max).
Fast charging for less
Yootech Wireless Charger
Yootech's wireless charger offers 7.5W of power for iPhones, and up to 10W for other compatible devices. The charger has surge protection, temperature control, and other safety features that also allow for efficient charging.
A colorful angle
TYLT VÜ Wireless charging stand
This charger from TYLT comes in three vibrant colors and sits your phone at an angle for easy viewing. It features a three-coil design so that your device will charge no matter what orientation you choose for it. The colorful surface is made of silicone to prevent slips.
Power at a premium
Nomad Base Station Hub
AirPower seems to have gone the way of a vague dream, half-remembered, but the idea lives on at Nomad. The company's Base Station is a handsome charging pad that can charge up to four devices at once, supporting two Qi-compatible phones on its charging pad, along with one device charging through the Base Stations's USB-A port, and another through the USB-C port.
These are all great wireless chargers that fit a variety of needs, but which all help make your life just a little bit easier. It might seem like a little thing, but there's something great about being able to just pick up your iPhone off of a charging pad and go and put it back there when you return. Having used it for almost a year, I'm personally very fond of the Mophie Wireless Charge Pad, which is easy to use and keeps my iPhone secure in its place.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.