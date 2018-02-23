If you have the Arlo Pro or Arlo Pro 2 security camera from Netgear, then you have a security camera with rechargeable batteries or a solar panel. The problem is that, without a charging station, you can only charge the batteries by plugging in in your camera. If you need a spot to charge your cam's batteries, then check out one of these charging stations made specifically for the Pro and Pro 2. Netgear Arlo Pro charging station

Wasserstein charging station

Holaca Netgear Arlo Pro charging station

Who better to buy from than the manufacturer itself? The Arlo Pro charging station features two battery docks, which is perfect if you have more than one camera around the house, and it doesn't matter if it's the Pro, Pro 2, or Go. At roughly $60, this is the priciest option on the list, but it's straight from Netgear, so you know it's guaranteed to work. Netgear also promises that this will charge four times faster than competitors. See at Amazon

Rather than Netgear's side-loading charging station, Wasserstein's lets you load in two batteries from the top. This station works with Arlo Pro, Pro 2, and Go batteries and the LED indicator will let you know when everything's ready. If you use the discount code ARLODEAL when you check out, you'll receive deals when you buy multiple Arlo accessories from Wasserstein. For around $35, this is your least expensive option and a solid one if you're just looking for a decent third-party charging station. See at Amazon Holaca