Bluetooth speakers don't have to cost a fortune. Check out these great speakers for under $50!

While it is true that a good quality $200 (or more) Bluetooth speaker will no doubt sound incredible, it doesn't mean that there aren't cheaper options for people who want to save money.

If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker that doesn't suck but also doesn't cost you hundreds of dollars; here's a list of our favorite Bluetooth speakers you can find for under $50.

AOMAIS Sport II

If you're the sporty type and really want a speaker you can take with you just about anywhere, the AOMAIS Sport II could be perfect for you.

With an IPX7 water resistance rating, the AOMAIS Sport II can be submerged in 3 feet of water for 30 mins and still work just fine and it comes with a free floatable device to keep the speaker buoyant; perfect for the beach or a pool party. The two 10W drivers are capable of pumping out a decent amount of sound and if you happen to have two Sport II on hand, you can even stereo pair them for twice the power.

Included in the purchase is the microUSB charging cable, and AUX cable for older devices that use a wired connection, and a 12-month warranty.

You can pick up a AOMAIS Sport II in green or Orange for about $30.

See at Amazon

Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3

While the Chromecast Audio may not be waterproof, the OontZ Angle 3 from Cambridge SoundWorks certainly is. This 5-inch speaker speaker has an IPX5 rating, making it completely splashproof for any setting. Inside is a long lasting 2200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of music through its dual drivers for a total of 10W of stereo sound. The OontZ Angle 3 sounds great on every level — mids, highs, and even bass are clear thanks to the passive subwoofer design. If you're after a speaker that's built for a tougher environment, this is a great option for you.

You can pick one up for around $25.

See at Amazon

TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speaker

You'll notice a lot of other speakers all look like big black plastic or rubberized boxes, but the TaoTronics portable Bluetooth speaker has a classic sense of style that looks absolutely gorgeous.

With two 10W drivers and two passive radiators squeezed into this relatively small package, this TaoTronics speaker has more than enough hardware to pack a punch. Its 5,200mAh battery is a little on the small side, but you can still get approximately 6 hours of music playback between charges.

The brushed aluminum finish gives the speaker a clean and quality look that will no doubt look good anywhere you put it. You can pick one up for $49.99, just under our $50 price point — talk about a close call.

See at Amazon

Anker SoundCore 2

Anker's SoundCore was one of the best budget speakers available and the newer model — the SoundCore 2 — improves on its predecessor in virtually every aspect.

The battery life of the Anker SoundCore 2 is what really stands out, as it allows you to go 24 hours between charges, perfect for a weekend away from the city. Plus, it even has an IPX5 water resistance rating, meaning it can handle getting wet, but not a trip to the bottom of your pool.

My good friend Marc Lagace from Android Central put the Anker SoundCore 2 to the test this summer and was impressed with the sound quality.

"You can instantly tell the improvements in sound quality between the SoundCore 2 and it's predecessor. The SoundCore 2 delivers a deeper bass and manages to get way louder without distorting."

At only $40, the massive battery life combined with great sound and weather resistance, the Anker SoundCore 2 checks a lot of boxes for users.

See at Amazon

Photive Hydra

The Photive Hydra is perfect for people that want a cheap speaker and are more concerned about sound quality than convenience. Sporting a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers, the Hydra delivers a fuller-sounding low end, while still providing pleasing, clear treble.

Its IP66 rating means it can get wet, but not submerged. Obviously, your Chromecast Audio is not water-resistant at all, but its a nice feature to have if you ever choose to use it away from the tether of your Chromecast Audio. For about $35, the Photive Hydra could be yours.

See at Amazon

Which budget Bluetooth speaker do you love?

Let us know what you like to use in the comment down below!