The iPhone 13 Pro is undoubtedly a gorgeous phone. You definitely want one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect your purchase. But what if you don't want to cover up that perfect color you picked? Here are some of the best clear cases for your iPhone 13 Pro (and yes, some of them have some fun details that pop.)

Which of the best cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you pick?

The first thing you need to decide is if you're going to be using a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories. If you plan to do so, you'll want to use a MagSafe-compatible case. If you don't plan to use the MagSafe feature at all, you can save some money with a case that isn't compatible.

You can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe Case. You know it's going to fit perfectly and work correctly. I love the stylish florals and artsy designs like the Kate Spade, CYRILL, Gear4, and CASETiFY cases, but I understand that they aren't to everyone's taste.

If you just want a simple, clear case without any adornments that offers protection without a lot of bulk, go for the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case. This case has been popular through many iPhone generations for good reason; it does the job and doesn't cost a lot of money.