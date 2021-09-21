Best clear cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021
The iPhone 13 Pro is undoubtedly a gorgeous phone. You definitely want one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect your purchase. But what if you don't want to cover up that perfect color you picked? Here are some of the best clear cases for your iPhone 13 Pro (and yes, some of them have some fun details that pop.)
- Apple designed: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 13 Pro)
- Edgy: ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Extreme protection: Mous Infinity - Transparent Clear Protective Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Sustainable: CASETiFY Impact Case
- Barely there: totallee Clear iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Ultimate protection: OtterBox iPhone 13 Pro Symmetry Series Clear Antimicrobial Case
- Cool ombré: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap MagSafe Compatible Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Nice flowers, nice price: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 13 Pro Case
- All-over protection: Gogorelax iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Hint of color: MILPROX iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case
- Well-priced selection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 13 Pro Case
- Designer's touch: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Apple designed: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe (for iPhone 13 Pro)Staff Pick
You can't go wrong with a case designed by Apple's own design team. You know it will hug the iPhone 13 Pro's curves to perfection with no wasted bulk. The circle and line on the back let you know the case is MagSafe-compatible and shows you at a glance where to snap on your MagSafe charger or accessory of choice.
Edgy: ESR Air Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro
If you're not concerned about MagSafe, this totally clear case will do the job in style. The squared-off corners add extra protection where your phone needs it most. Plus, this case takes all the soft curves and turns them into hard angles for an edgier look.
Extreme protection: Mous Infinity - Transparent Clear Protective Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Mous cases offer great protection in a thin yet strong and durable package. This clear MagSafe case looks a lot like Apple's but feels more rigid, which prevents torsion if you drop your iPhone. And yes, it costs a bit more. Choose your MagSafe ring color: Gray or Black.
Sustainable: CASETiFY Impact Case
Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, who says that "clear" has to mean "plain"? CASETiFY makes super protective cases with tons of fun designs, many of which are partly transparent so that your iPhone's color shines through. This one is made from sustainable materials, so it's a purchase you can feel good about. And it's MagSafe-compatible.
Barely there: totallee Clear iPhone 13 Pro Case
Looking for a case that's so thin it's barely a case at all? That's what you get with totallee: minimal protection, minimalist look. The Frosted Clear option isn't quite as clear as the Clear case, but it's the ultimate in thinness: even thinner than my fingernail. It'll keep scratches away, but don't expect significant drop protection here.
Ultimate protection: OtterBox iPhone 13 Pro Symmetry Series Clear Antimicrobial Case
Not only is your phone well-protected, but the case is infused with a silver-based antimicrobial additive to protect you. The Symmetry lineup features the totally plain, clear case shown here and some other fun variations on the clear case. There is also a MagSafe option for a little bit more money.
Cool ombré: ZAGG Gear4 Milan Snap MagSafe Compatible Clear Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Your iPhone 13 Pro's color shows clearly at the top, while the case's color gradually takes over at the bottom. This case is MagSafe-compatible and comes in two colors: Gold and Rose. I think the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 will look particularly fetching with the Rose case, as the colors will blend to make a sort of lavender shade in the middle.
Nice flowers, nice price: CYRILL Cecile iPhone 13 Pro Case
Pretty florals adorn this otherwise clear case. Though the price is low, this slim TPU case offers some nice protection with Air Cushion Technology. Choose from the White Daisy pattern shown here or the delicate Flower Garden; both designs let plenty of your iPhone 13 Pro's color come through.
All-over protection: Gogorelax iPhone 13 Pro Case
This heavy-duty case has a built-in screen protector for all-over protection. It's been drop-tested 2500 times from two meters (6.6 feet) and has air-guard corners to absorb shocks. While the back is clear, you can choose from a handful of colors for the trim.
Hint of color: MILPROX iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case
Just a hint of color in the bumper adds a subtle accent. The bumper also has a bit of texture to help prevent drops. Air-cushioned corners give this case military-grade protection. Choose from a handful of bumper colors to really set off the color of your iPhone.
Well-priced selection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 13 Pro Case
You don't have to spend a lot for a clear, protective case. Spigen covers the basics with this one, combining a firm but flexible TPU bumper with a hard PC back. Choose the plain clear case shown here or one with colorful accents. There's also a MagSafe-compatible option for a little bit more money.
Designer's touch: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 Pro
If you love the ultra-feminine Kate Spade style, you'll want this fun case. While this is a clear, MagSafe-compatible case, it's adorned with your choice of blingy pink-centered flowers, glittery gold ombré, or giant iridescent foil flowers.
Which of the best cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you pick?
The first thing you need to decide is if you're going to be using a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories. If you plan to do so, you'll want to use a MagSafe-compatible case. If you don't plan to use the MagSafe feature at all, you can save some money with a case that isn't compatible.
You can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe Case. You know it's going to fit perfectly and work correctly. I love the stylish florals and artsy designs like the Kate Spade, CYRILL, Gear4, and CASETiFY cases, but I understand that they aren't to everyone's taste.
If you just want a simple, clear case without any adornments that offers protection without a lot of bulk, go for the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone Case. This case has been popular through many iPhone generations for good reason; it does the job and doesn't cost a lot of money.
