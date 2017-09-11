What are the best clear cases for the iPhone 7? If you want to show off your color choice there are lots of options, let's see what they are!

If you love the look of your iPhone 7 and would rather not hide it under a case, but you still want to protect it, then consider a clear case! Clear cases can be minimalist and light or heavy duty — all depends on your preference.

Here are the best you can get!

Speck Presidio

If you want to have a protective case that doesn't take away from the beauty of your iPhone 7 color choice, Speck's Presidio case is the way to go. The case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take impact to the phone, and it won't yellow over time, so it will remain crystal clear.

With its scratch-resistant coating, you can ensure that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the precise cutouts make it easy to access all your ports. You may pay a bit more for this case than other clear ones (about $16), but it is worth every penny you pay for it.

See at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Spigen is a well-known case maker, and the company offers a number of options to match various preferences. If you are looking for a great thin clear case, this may be the one to consider. The case offers a form fit, and is fully clear, allowing you to show off the back and sides of the phone and keep them protected.

You won't add bulk to the phone, and it keeps it easy to hold thanks to its hard back and TPU-coated sides. Coming in at $12 on Amazon, you really can't go wrong by picking up one of these to try out.

See at Amazon

Otterbox Symmetry

Otterbox is known for its protective cases, and the Symmetry line offers that protection in a slimmer profile. The Symmetry series offers a number of different color choice and pattern options, but recently Otterbox added a clear version to the lineup. Whether you want to show off the shiny new jet black or the luxe rose gold iPhone 7, this is a great way to do that while keeping it protected.

Otterbox has spent hundreds of hours testing the case to make sure it will keep your phone protected while still looking great. It may be a bit more expensive than some of the others at $36, but it is money well spent.

See at Amazon

Caseology Skyfall

Clear cases are traditionally, well ... clear. These come with accent colors so you can still show off a bit of your style while showing off the color of your phone. Caseology offers its Skyfall Series cases with a variety of accent colors so that you can find one that looks great with your phone, and even mix and match a bit.

The coloring is around the edges, with the main part of the back remaining clear. It maintains a slim profile while preventing scratches on your phone, and is extremely affordable, starting around $14.

See at Amazon

Ringke Air

If you are looking for a protective clear case that maintains a super slim profile, this is the one for you. Ringke is able to pack MIL-STD 810G - 516.6 Certified Military Grade Drop Protection in a slim, form-fitting case that doesn't add much weight to the phone. The case will keep your phone looking great, let you show off the color of it, and prevent damages if you happen to drop it.

The company is offering a crystal clear version, as well as some with a color tint so that they are mostly clear but have a slight tint to match your preference. For $10 at Amazon, you could easily pick a few of these up to swap between.

See at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style

Supcase makes some of the best rugged cases around, so if you're looking for great protection, then look no further. We regularly recommend the Unicorn Beetle Pro, but this time we're recommending the Unicorn Beetle Style, which, as its name might imply, is a more slender, sexier alternative.

The Style cases feature a hard polycarbonate back with a more flexible TPU bumper around the edges. The PC is clear, while the TPU comes in black, navy blue, green, and pink, so you can admire your iPhone 7 while enjoying a little splash of color. For $15, this is a hell of a deal and a great case if you need more protection than what minimalist cases can offer.

See at Amazon

Your favorite?

Do you have a favorite clear case that isn't listed here? There are so many great options that are available out there, but we can't list each and every one of them. Be sure to drop a link in the comments along with a brief explanation as to why it is your favorite!