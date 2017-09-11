What are the best clear cases for the iPhone 7? If you want to show off your color choice there are lots of options, let's see what they are!
If you love the look of your iPhone 7 and would rather not hide it under a case, but you still want to protect it, then consider a clear case! Clear cases can be minimalist and light or heavy duty — all depends on your preference.
Here are the best you can get!
- Speck Presidio
- Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Otterbox Symmetry
- Caseology Skyfall
- Ringke Air
- Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
Speck Presidio
If you want to have a protective case that doesn't take away from the beauty of your iPhone 7 color choice, Speck's Presidio case is the way to go. The case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take impact to the phone, and it won't yellow over time, so it will remain crystal clear.
With its scratch-resistant coating, you can ensure that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the precise cutouts make it easy to access all your ports. You may pay a bit more for this case than other clear ones (about $16), but it is worth every penny you pay for it.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Spigen is a well-known case maker, and the company offers a number of options to match various preferences. If you are looking for a great thin clear case, this may be the one to consider. The case offers a form fit, and is fully clear, allowing you to show off the back and sides of the phone and keep them protected.
You won't add bulk to the phone, and it keeps it easy to hold thanks to its hard back and TPU-coated sides. Coming in at $12 on Amazon, you really can't go wrong by picking up one of these to try out.
Otterbox Symmetry
Otterbox is known for its protective cases, and the Symmetry line offers that protection in a slimmer profile. The Symmetry series offers a number of different color choice and pattern options, but recently Otterbox added a clear version to the lineup. Whether you want to show off the shiny new jet black or the luxe rose gold iPhone 7, this is a great way to do that while keeping it protected.
Otterbox has spent hundreds of hours testing the case to make sure it will keep your phone protected while still looking great. It may be a bit more expensive than some of the others at $36, but it is money well spent.
Caseology Skyfall
Clear cases are traditionally, well ... clear. These come with accent colors so you can still show off a bit of your style while showing off the color of your phone. Caseology offers its Skyfall Series cases with a variety of accent colors so that you can find one that looks great with your phone, and even mix and match a bit.
The coloring is around the edges, with the main part of the back remaining clear. It maintains a slim profile while preventing scratches on your phone, and is extremely affordable, starting around $14.
Ringke Air
If you are looking for a protective clear case that maintains a super slim profile, this is the one for you. Ringke is able to pack MIL-STD 810G - 516.6 Certified Military Grade Drop Protection in a slim, form-fitting case that doesn't add much weight to the phone. The case will keep your phone looking great, let you show off the color of it, and prevent damages if you happen to drop it.
The company is offering a crystal clear version, as well as some with a color tint so that they are mostly clear but have a slight tint to match your preference. For $10 at Amazon, you could easily pick a few of these up to swap between.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style
Supcase makes some of the best rugged cases around, so if you're looking for great protection, then look no further. We regularly recommend the Unicorn Beetle Pro, but this time we're recommending the Unicorn Beetle Style, which, as its name might imply, is a more slender, sexier alternative.
The Style cases feature a hard polycarbonate back with a more flexible TPU bumper around the edges. The PC is clear, while the TPU comes in black, navy blue, green, and pink, so you can admire your iPhone 7 while enjoying a little splash of color. For $15, this is a hell of a deal and a great case if you need more protection than what minimalist cases can offer.
Your favorite?
Do you have a favorite clear case that isn't listed here? There are so many great options that are available out there, but we can't list each and every one of them. Be sure to drop a link in the comments along with a brief explanation as to why it is your favorite!
Updated September 2017: Added the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style and prices to each selection.
Reader comments
Spigen all the way!
Definitely Spigen. Been using their cases since iPhone 5. Already have the new one for iP7, waiting to pop in.
Check out the spy case from Totally. https://www.totalleecase.com/products/clear-iphone-case Great price (use newcomer for 15% off) and the best customer service. Super responsive to emails and tweets.
The issues with the iPhone 7 Jet Black are really non-issues. With a high quality clear case, you can have your shiny, scratch-prone cake, and eat it too.
I have a Titanium Silver S7 edge--a phone covered in glass, but I keep it in a Samsung clear case that shows off its beautiful shine and also protects it from scratches and drop-damage.
You don't need to hide your jet black iphone 7 in the *abomination* that is Otterbox.
Get a really good clear case that protects your iPhone, without adding undue bulk and doesn't hide its great shiny finish.
I'm really keen on the Spigen Neo Crystal Clear case, but have seen pictures on Amazon (from one customer) where they allege the material sticks to the body of the jet black back on the phone something serious.
The pictures I have seen literally look like someone laid a piece of wet saran wrap across the back of the phone.
I'm hoping this is just a sour customer attempting to throw people off from purchasing this screen because everything I've read about it makes it seem like a solid product.
Even so I'm waiting for more youtube videos to be certain.
Picked up the clear Csseology iPhone 7 case that was on sale a week or so ago for $4.99. A great deal and a really nice case. One of the best deals ever!
I have a JB iPhone 7+ and I can honestly say I have tried every clear case. The only case that has NOT stuck to the back is the casemate naked tough. The cases on this list STICK to the back. It's not a good look.
Love the Ringke Air on my 7Plus - adds very little to the dimensions of the iPhone 7Plus and added a Zagg Glass to the front - great protection
Ringke!
I have a naked tough from case mate but all of the clear cases make the jet black iphone 7 which is the one i have wet on the back, such a shame cause this phone is ridiculously gorgeous!
I have a Spigen, it has black sides and clear back. I have the JB iphone 7. It does not stick on the back. BUT you still cant see the brilliant shine of the phone. Its just there, just black...
The Caseology Skyfall is currently unavailable at Amazon. Says they are not sure when or if it will be back. Wondering if they are getting rid of the stock in anticipation of the new iPhones coming out in a few months.
The Spigen Crystal Shell has worked great for me I like that it has a little more bulk than the ultra hybrid but still shows off how good the phone looks.