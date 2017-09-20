Don't want to hide the beauty of your new iPhone X underneath a case? Check out these great clear cases!

The iPhone X looks different than any iPhone we have seen to date. With its beautiful edge-to-edge OLED display on the front and the vertical dual-camera system on the back, the iPhone X is a beautiful phone and you're going to want to keep it that way.

If you're looking for a case that will not only protect your iPhone X but show off its bold style, you'll want a clear case! Here are our favorite clear cases for the iPhone X.

Otterbox Symmetry

Otterbox is known for its protective cases, and the Symmetry line offers that protection in a slimmer profile. The Symmetry series offers a number of different color choice and pattern options, but you can pick up the Symmetry case in a transparent option.

Otterbox has spent hundreds of hours testing the case to make sure it will keep your phone protected while still looking great. It may be a bit more expensive than some of the others at $36, but it does come with a one-year warranty. Should you experience any defects in the case at all, you can get a replacement no problem.

Speck Presidio

If you want to have a protective case that doesn't take away from the beauty of your iPhone X, Speck's Presidio case is the way to go. The case provides a solid layer of protection that is designed to take an impact to the phone and other than a translucent Speck logo on the back, the case is totally transparent.

With its scratch-resistant coating, you can ensure that both your phone and case stay looking great, and the precise cutouts make it easy to access all your ports. Plus, Speck has tested the materials it uses against UV light and the Presidio case should resist yellowing over time. You may pay a bit more for this case than other clear ones (about $35), but it is worth every penny you pay for it.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Style

We regularly recommend the Unicorn Beetle Pro — which is a phenomenal heavy duty case — but this time we're recommending the Unicorn Beetle Style, which is a slender, sexier, and more transparent alternative.

The Style cases feature a hard polycarbonate back with a more flexible TPU bumper around the edges. The PC is clear, while the TPU comes in black and rose gold, so you can admire your iPhone X while enjoying a little splash of color. For $15, this is a hell of a deal and a great case if you need more protection than what minimalist cases can offer.

Ringke Air

The Ringke Air boasts MIL-STD 810G - 516.6 Certified Military Grade Drop Protection in a slim, form-fitting case that doesn't add much weight to the phone. The case will keep your phone looking great, let you show off the color of it, and prevent damages if you happen to drop it.

The company is offering a crystal clear version, as well as some with a color tint so that they are mostly clear but have a slight tint to match your preference. They cost about $25 on Amazon; however, they have been seen on sale already for as low as $7. At that price you could easily pick a few of these cases up to make sure you always have a spare.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you are looking for a great thin clear case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid may be one to consider. The case offers a form fit, and is fully clear, allowing you to show off the back and sides of the phone and keep them protected. You won't add bulk to the phone, and it keeps it easy to hold thanks to its hard back and TPU-coated sides. I have used Spigen clear cases in the past, and I have found they have resisted turning yellow the best out of the clear cases I have personally used. Starting for about $25 on Amazon, you really can't go wrong by picking up one of these to try out.

You'll notice that Amazon says they will be in stock on September 29th, so while it won't ship right away, you'll definitely get it long before the November 3rd release date of the iPhone X.

