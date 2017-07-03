Best computer speakers for Mac

What are the best speakers for Mac? Here are our top picks!
A great set of speakers can turn your Mac from squeaking mouse to roaring lion. Super simple to install, external speakers can make your favorite movies, music, video games, podcasts, and more come to life. But which Mac speakers should you get? We've rounded up some of our favorites, so strap yourself in, hold onto your hats, and ride the waves.
- Bose Companion
- Audioengine A2+
- Blue Sky International eXo2 Active 2.1monitoring system
- M-Audio AV42
- Bose Companion 2 Series III
- Grace Digital GDI-BTSP201
Bose Companion 20
Bose Companion 20 speakers are simple and stylish. Their sleek metal exteriors — which have no buttons or knobs — give the speakers a sleek aesthetic that will look great beside your Mac.
Starting at about $250, these speakers are a 2.0 system, which means stereo but no surround or subwoofer. Even with the lack of a dedicated subwoofer, the low-end is smooth and true. They also do not allow you to adjust the bass and treble separately; if you want this option, give these a pass.
The control pod can be placed closer to you so that, even if the speakers are some distance away, you can still start, stop, and adjust them conveniently. The control pod also has an AUX input, allowing you to connect your iPhone, iPad, or any other device to play its audio through the Companion 20.
Audioengine A2+
Audioengine A2+ are small in stature, standing slightly taller than a soft drink can, and have a sleek design with no buttons or knobs on the front. That makes them ideal for tight spaces. The sound quality is pretty good for such a small package, but the low-end tones can sometimes make the treble sound a little sparse at higher volumes.
The Wirecutter was surprised at the sound quality they heard from the Audioengine A2+:
"Voices and most instruments sounded extremely natural, and overall the A2+ performs like a real high-end stereo speaker."
On the back, they include standard AUX input and USB, so you can connect your computer the way that works best for you. Plus, they have the ability to connect to plain old speakers wires so you can use the Audioengine A2+ to play music from your old stereo if you want to.
You can pick up the Audioengine A2+ for about $250.
Blue Sky International eXo2 Active 2.1 monitoring system
The Blue Sky International eXo2 Active 2.1 monitoring system will turn your computer into a trumpeting elephant. The sound quality of the Blue Sky International eXo2 Active 2.1 monitoring system is impressive, to say the least. The 8-inch sub does a great job providing warm and deep low-end sounds, while the two satellite speakers always deliver sharp and clear mids and highs.
The complete system comes with an 8-inch subwoofer, a pair of satellite speakers, and a desktop hub. The subwoofer acts as the center for the whole system, and on the back you have XLR and RCA inputs, allowing you to connect the system to many different devices. The desktop hub allows you to adjust the volume of the satellite speakers and the subwoofer separately, making it easy to craft the perfect balance of highs and lows.
Typically starting around $979, this system isn't the most wallet-friendly option.
M-Audio AV42
The M-Audio AV42 provides fantastic sound quality at a great price. Starting around $140, these speakers have two drivers each, a one-inch driver for treble and a four-inch driver for bass. That gives you enough bass to go without a dedicated sub, while providing clear and crisp high-end tones. There's also an AUX port on the front, making it convenient to play music right from your iPhone or iPad if you so choose.
The shiny black coating on the M-Audio AV42 gives it a stylish and polished look that will compliment the beauty of you Mac; however, the coating is prone to showing fingerprints and dust, so you may need to wipe them down every now and then.
Bose Companion 2 Series III
Starting at around $99, the Bose Companion 2 Series III gives you the classic well-balanced sound you would expect from Bose speakers. The low-end tones are warm and consistent and never seem to fight with the high-end sounds. For hardcore audiophiles, these speakers may not quite cut it but, for its price point, the Companion 2 series III offers stand-out quality.
Much like Bose's other computer speakers, the Companion 2 is meant to be simple in every way. Controlled by a single volume knob on the front of the right speaker, it's very easy to set up and start using. Plus, they are quite small and compact making them perfect for tight spaces.
You can pick up the Bose Companion 2 Series III for about $99.
Grace Digital GDI-BTSP201
Don't want to deal with unsightly wires? Grace Digital GDI-BTSP201 speakers are a great Bluetooth option.
Starting around $250, The Wirecutter praised the Grace Digital GDI-BTSP201 speakers for their looks.
"It's a nicely designed set of two-way mini speakers with convenient controls on top of the right speaker."
The speakers use Bluetooth 4.0, so connecting with all your devices is a breeze. Each speaker is equipped with a 1-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer that put out enough volume to easily fill a mid-size room.
Klipsch ProMedia 2.1, best speakers I ever bought
I concur wholeheartedly! I have two sets of Bose, and I enjoy them both. But for that little extra kick of bass that the Bose can't deliver, the Promedias are outstanding!
Focal XS 2.1, French elegance :-)
A Logitech 2.1 system. It isn't new, and it was under $60 when I got it a decade ago. Hope it doesn't strike you as too profane to use with a Macintosh, but it's been attached to at least three I've had and has served well.
You don't need to spend a boatload of cash for good speakers. Get decent ones and learn how to use the equalizer in iTunes.
Same here, had Logitech probably over 10 years now on various Windows devices, now on my iMac, still great.
Ferguson Hill, (http://www.fergusonhill.co.uk/fhoo7/). Good sound and look great.
I find the Harman Kardon Soundsticks to be pretty good, too.
Had them a few years back. Nice. The bass didn’t really impress me much.
The Bose Companion 20s sound great in my office.
Special mention for Swan M10 - the sub takes up some room, but they sound fantastic.
Y'all wanna spend too much for speakers? Here ya go... https://peavey.com/products/index.cfm/item/665/118811
It's the AudioEngine A2+ for me. Bought the pair two years ago. It's hooked up to an Airport Express for Airplay and its built in DAC is hooked up to my iMac/MacBook (my iMac is my TV and my MacBook is my DAW). It's surprisingly bassy for a pair of tiny speakers (make sure it's 4-5" away from the back wall/surface to remove the boominess).
Creative T3150 has been with all my computer for half a decade. Value for money (under US$50).
My first (and only) set of computer speakers are Bose Companion 20s, purchased several years ago. I bought them three Macbooks ago and now use them with my iMac (whose onboard speakers are actually not bad). Rich, full sound, easily controlled by the "puck" that you place on your desk somewhere, and no performance issues whatsoever.
My office is in an open area of our house, so I like the fact that these sound good at relatively low volumes, meaning I can listen while working and not disturb others in the house who are somewhat close by.
Audioengine A2 for me... but thinking about upgrading to their model A5+ and adding their S8 sub!
I have Harmon Soundsticks, purchased about 6 years ago. The used to be very good. They make this distorted vibration sound now, so I think I may need to get new speakers. Does anyone know how to fix this? Is it something I am doing wrong? Or are they expired, so to speak?
I currently use the Cambridge SoundWorkds FourPointSurround FPS2000 speakers on my Mac Pro. I can't even remember when I bought these but it must be at least over ten years ago! They come with two front and two rear satellite speakers (all very small) plus a subwoofer. Hasn't failed me yet and the sound is great!
The A2's would work best in the crowded space that is my desk. I had Bose Companion 2 Series III but the speaker cable broke and it's not replaceable. I recommend speakers where the power supply and all cables are standard and can be replaced if they are broken or lost.
I use my klipsch speakers connected to my onkyo receiver.
Logitech Z-5500 Digital!
Do it once and do it right. Buy the best external dac and amplifier that you can afford and a good/great pair of studio monitors/bookshelf speakers. I paid $380 for Creative SoundBlaster X7 and a pair of Creative EMU-7 speakers during the holidays on a special sale creative was having. The setup works and sounds great.
Bowers & Wilkins MM-1's; great sound, look good.