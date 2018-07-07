Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is thundering toward its release on Nintendo Switch this coming December. As Switch owners are getting all hyped up for the day it comes out, many have started thinking about controllers. In case you are unfamiliar, when playing any Smash Bros. title, tight controller input can make the difference between victory and defeat.
If you are starting to wonder which controllers will be best for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we have you covered. These are all the best controller solutions to give you an edge when battling for Super Smash supremacy.
Adapter
The hardest of the core Smash Bros. players will tell you that the best controller to use when playing is the original wired Game Cube controller. Long heralded as an incredibly well-designed controller, the Game Cube controller is used all over the world at the highest levels of Smash Bros. play. You can pick up a Game Cube controller through online resellers like eBay or at a local game shop.
That being said, once you get your Game Cube controller in hand you are going to need some sort of adapter that will actually allow you to plug the controller into your Switch. Fortunately, Nintendo is aware of the preference and will be offering a solution. For $20 you can order an official Nintendo adapter which will allow you to plug up to 4 Game Cube controllers into your Switch.
Third Party Gamecube Controller
If you don't want to pay a premium to get an original Game Cube controller there is another option. You can pick up a third party controller that is designed just like the original. There are a few different manufacturers making these but one of the most reasonable is Reiso who offers them on Amazon for only $12. Keep in mind that you will still need the previously mentioned adapter.
Official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate controller.
One of the things that you have to give Nintendo credit for is that they pay attention to their users and do their best to give them what they want. To this end, Nintendo will be producing a brand new official controller which is designed just like a Game Cube controller. It has everything that users have come to expect from a Game Cube controller but you won't have to pick up an adapter. You can preorder on Amazon right now for only $30
Switch Pro Controller
Finally, if you owe no allegiance to the Game Cube controller, you could always pick up a Switch Pro Controller. The Pro Controller is a wonderful little piece of hardware in its own right. There are plenty of people who might find a controller that you use especially for Smash Bros. to be a little bit of overkill. If that is the case the Pro Controller is an awesome workhorse that can be used for any game on the Switch. You can pick one up for $65.
There is a multitude of options when it comes to controllers on Nintendo Switch. No matter what anyone says, the most important thing is to choose a controller that feels right and comfortable for you. Now get out there and start exercising those digits so you are ready to take care of business when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes out in December!
