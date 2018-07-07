See at Amazon

The hardest of the core Smash Bros. players will tell you that the best controller to use when playing is the original wired Game Cube controller. Long heralded as an incredibly well-designed controller, the Game Cube controller is used all over the world at the highest levels of Smash Bros. play. You can pick up a Game Cube controller through online resellers like eBay or at a local game shop.

That being said, once you get your Game Cube controller in hand you are going to need some sort of adapter that will actually allow you to plug the controller into your Switch. Fortunately, Nintendo is aware of the preference and will be offering a solution. For $20 you can order an official Nintendo adapter which will allow you to plug up to 4 Game Cube controllers into your Switch.