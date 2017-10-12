What's the best dash cam I can get?

If you've seen your fair share of accidents or simply want to always be prepared when you're on the road, then a dash cam is a great way to capture things as they happen. Some will even work with your iPhone, though not all.

Here are the best dash cams you can get right now!

Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder

Record seamless, sharp, full HD video, playback footage almost instantly, and installed easily and without any additional migraines, the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is bound to be your car dash's new BFF.

We tested out the app on an iPhone. It's easy to use and set-up. The Wi-Fi login details are provided on a sticker which protects the LCD screen in the box, so it's just a case of finding the camera's Wi-Fi network in your phone's settings. You can browse the videos stored on the memory card, although downloading one onto the phone does take a while. (Jim Martin, TechAdvisor)

One of the coolest things about the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is the emergency recording feature. The camera, using it's hyper-sensitive G-sensor, will sense the impact and trigger emergency recording mode, which will lock down and protect the current recording from being overwritten: including the critical seconds before an accident!

To install the dash cam, all you have to do is mount it onto your windshield and connect it to your car's lighter socket. Then you enter the time, and you're good to start recording the open road ahead of you!

Grab it off Amazon for around $120 for a 16GB unit and $150 for 32GB.

See at Amazon

Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder

Keep yourself and your loved ones save on the road and take a peek at the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder for your dash today!

Able to record 1080P Full HD at 30FPS, and designed to shoot with the clarity and precision of a high-resolution video camera, the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder looks like a large pill and is designed to capture the world around you without skipping a beat.

A simple LED light indicator lets you know the current mode and status of your dash cam, so you're not straining your neck and fidgeting with the darn thing in the middle of traffic. The Cowon AW1 Car Box also comes with the ability to swivel and adjust 360 degrees, so you'll always be capturing that juicy footage at the perfect angle.

You can pick up the Cowon AW1 Car Box DVR Road Dash Video Recorder for around $170.

See at Amazon

Thinkware Full HD Dash Cam

The Thinkware F750 dash camera also includes various systems to help keep you alert on the road… [and] offers a reliable and clear video system without many of the complicated setup problems that we have seen from other competitors. (Nolan Browning, Digitial Trends)

Designed with red light camera and speed camera alert features, forward collision and lane departure warning systems, built-in Wi-Fi, dual save technology, parking surveillance, rear view camera, and so much more, it's safe to say that the Thinkware Full HD Dash Cam has a few more bells and whistles than your standard dash cam.

Simply stick the 140-degree camera to your windshield, and after a few simple installation steps, you're good to start recording! Some other funky features, like the red light camera and speed camera alert, will even save you a bit of moolah if you like to pretend you're in the Fast and Furious movies, while the lane departure warning system informs the driver when they're veering into another person's lane.

Plus, with the built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily playback your footage directly from your iPhone. No downloads or hassle required!

Unfortunately a dash cam with all this additional glitz and glam is going to cost you a bit more, so you can pick up the Thinkware Full HD Dash Cam for around $235.

See at Amazon

Rexing V1

Perhaps a bit more conspicuous that some dash cams, the Rexing V1 is Amazon's best-selling cam, and it's $100 price tag makes it a great option for anyone on a budget. The V1 records video in 1080p at 30FPS, and though it's a little bigger, it still mounts to your windshield and can't be seen from outside the car.

You can add up to 128GB in memory via SD card, and you can record video in loops of 3, 5, or 10 minutes. The V1 even has an onboard collision detector, which automatically locks and saves any video files that was recorded when the camera detected a crash.

The 170-degree wide angle lens is also perfect for capturing everything you see when your drive.

See at Amazon

YI

YI's $50 dash cam is the ultimate budget option and record video in 1080p at 60FPS, so you can slow things down if you need to to see various details. You can add a microSD card between 8 and 64GB in order to save footage, and YI's cam features excellent night vision for those late-night drives.

The wide angle lens covers 165 degrees and YI promises you'll be able to capture up to three lanes. The 2.7-inch LCD screen is perfect for going through footage, and all the buttons you need to navigate through the camera's menus are right there for you.

See at Amazon

Pruveeo F5

The Pruveeo F5 has built-in Wi-Fi and features an LCD screen for quick viewing. Its wide angle lens isn't as wide as others, at 140 degrees, but it's the least expensive on the list at $37 and it can still record in full 1080p (though 720p is the default). Its app is available for both iOS and Android, so you don't have to take it down or worry about taking out the SD card to view footage.

Pruveeo backs its cameras with a 12-month replacement warranty in case anything goes wrong.

See at Amazon

How do you dash cam?

Do you use a dash cam that you think is the tops? Let us know in the comments below!