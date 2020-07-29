1. Sony A6100: Best Digital Camera for Most People Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: APS-C | Resolution: 24.2 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: Sony E-mount

Pros: Excellent continuous autofocus

Compact design

Great APS-C sensor

User-friendly for beginners Cons: No image stabilization

Sub-par touchscreen controls What makes the Sony A6100 stand out as the best digital camera is the impressive continuous autofocus that makes burst shooting photos and capturing crisp and clean video so easy. The autofocus wi automatically switch focus from foreground to background as you move past your subject or object, and it's quick and precise. Even when shooting at the maximum 4K video at 30fps, the autofocus doesn't slow down at all. Plus, when you're snapping photos in autofocus mode, it's easy to snap a shot quickly every time. If you do venture out into the manual focus mode, you'll have a ton of options for focus points and you'll be able to quickly move between each one, letting you get the perfect focus on every shot. The compact design is a welcome addition to any camera because it is so easy to carry around. The textured grip sits nicely in your hand and allows you to feel confident that the camera won't slip out. It's light enough and, depending on the lens you have, thin enough to fit in a big jacket pocket, meaning you can pull the Sony A6100 out anytime you need. Lastly, its connectivity makes it super easy to share photos on social media, with your friends, or to your computer to store. It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC capabilities, meaning it can connect to a ton of different devices and accessories. If you get the Sony Imaging Edge Mobile app for your smartphone, you'll be posting pictures on Instagram in no time. Sony A6100 The Sony A6100 will take beautiful pictures and videos, and its compact design makes it easy to take with you on your travels. $598 at Amazon

2. Nikon D3500: Best DSLR for Beginners Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.2 MP | Video: 1080p | Lens Mount: Nikon F mount

Pros: Excellent sensor

Easy to use

Great value

Vast lens selection Cons: 1080p video

LCD resolution isn't great Nikon has been around for over 100 years, so when it comes to finding the best digital camera, Nikon is likely going to have something for everyone. I love the Nikon D3500 because it's proof that a good quality DSLR doesn't have to cost a fortune. The APS-C CMOS is one of the best sensors in an entry-level camera you can find, delivering sharp and beautiful photos every time you press the shutter button. It's super forgiving in the hands of a novice, and if you have more experiences shooting photography, you can push the Nikon D3500 to deliver photos that look just like the pros. You will likely buy the Nikon D3500 with the standard 18-55mm lens, which is a great lens to start learning with or to get your feet wet. Still, Nikon's vast selection of lenses that work with the Nikon F mount is impressive. This is a camera you can buy that will grow with you and your skills for years to come before you would ever have to consider upgrading. Nikon D3500 With an excellent senors, a wide range of lenses to choose from, and a fantastic price, you'll get great value when you pick up a Nikon D3500 $497 at Amazon

3. Panasonic Lumix ZS200: Best Point-and-Shoot Camera Type: Compact | Sensor: 1-inch type | Resolution: 20.1 MP | Video: 4K | Lens: 24-360mm

Camera Bundle Retailer Pansonic Lumix ZS200 Camera only $648 at Amazon Pansonic Lumix ZS200 Camera with 64GB SD card and accessory bundle $670 at Walmart

Pros: Large 1-inch sensor

Touchscreen controls

4K video at 30fps

15x optical zoom Cons: Not great shooting at high ISO

Small electronic viewfinder The Panasonic Lumix ZS200 stands out from the rest of the competition in the compact camera race because its large 1-inch sensor and 20.1 MP resolution gives photos incredible detail and clarity. Plus, its 3-inch LCD panel on the back is perfect for viewing your photos, and it has excellent responsive touchscreen controls as well. The zoom lens included on the ZS200 allows for a 15x optical zoom with coverage of 24-360mm, allows you to take many different types of photos. Plus, Panasonic's Power OIS image stabilization is included, which prevents camera shake from ruining your photos when you're zoomed. What's more? The speedy autofocus makes it super easy to grab sharp and clear shots when you're on the go. Panasonic Lumix ZS200 With a surprisingly large 1-inch sensor, the ability to shoot 4K video and photos, and a great zoom lens, the Panasonic Lumix ZS200 gives you incredible value and performance for a point-and-shoot camera. $648 at Amazon

4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III: Best Intermediate Mirrorless Camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: Micro Four Thirds system

Camera Bundle Retailer Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Body with 14-42mm EZ Lens $799 at Amazon Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Body with 14-42mm EZ Lens $800 at Best Buy Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Body with 14-42mm EZ Lens, M.Zuiko 40-150mm lens, and accessories $898 at Walmart

Pros Excellent 5-axis stabilization

Premium build and finish

Fast-focusing

4K Video Cons Only 16 MP

Not ideal for action shots One of my personal favorites, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is perfect for any budding photographer or photo enthusiasts looking for the next step. While it's easy to look at the 16 MP sensor as a downside, the Micro Four Thrids system that Olympus employs takes advantage of that smaller sensor to provide fast focusing speeds. Whether you're using a prime lens or a zoom lens, the E-M10 Mark III can quickly and reliably focus in either manual or auto modes, making it easy to whip out and grab the shot you want. What truly makes the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III standout from the competition is the in-camera image stabilization. It's the best digital camera in its class that I have ever used without a tripod to capture low-light scenarios because the 5-axis stabilization allows you to get sharp and crisp images when even when the shutter is open longer. You don't have to worry about your hands shaking and ruining your photos even when you're shooting video since the stabilization also works while shooting footage in 4K at 30fps. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III The build quality is outstanding, and although the 16MP may be a bit lower than the competition, the superior 5-axis image stabilization and fast focusing speed, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III provides a ton of value. $799 at Amazon

5. Canon EOS 90D: The best DSLR for people looking to upgrade Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 32.5 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: Canon EF/EF-S

Camera Bundle Retailer Canon EOS 90D Body only $1,199 at Amazon Canon EOS 90D Body with EF-S 18-135mm lens $1, 600 at Best Buy Canon EOS 90D Body with EF-S 18-55mm lens $1,126 at Walmart

Pros Best in class pixel count

Full articulating LCD screen

Super battery life

4K Video (uncropped) Cons Pricey

Can struggle at higher ISO If you love the look and feel of a DSLR and you want one that can be your go-to camera in most situations, the Canon EOS 90D is your best option. Its super-powered 32.5MP sensor is absolutely the highest resolution you'll get in a DSLR around this price, and it allows you to take incredibly detailed shots that are perfect for cropping and printing without losing any quality. Plus, it can shoot video at 4K at 30fps but also can shoot 1080p video up to 120fps, making it great for slow-motion video and cinematic video alike. Its fantastic battery life — rated for 1300 shots — is evident when you use it. In fact, with average usage —using a combination of the live viewfinder and the eye viewfinder — you'll likely get more than the 1,300 shots before you need to charge you. Plus, it is weatherproof, meaning it can handle shooting in a little bit of rain when it gets a bit chilly, and it can get a bit dusty/dirty without damaging anything. Canon EOS 90D If you're looking to take your photography game to the next level, the Canon EOS 90D is the perfect tool to get you there. From $1,199 at Amazon

6. Sony A7 III: Best Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Type: Mirrorless | Sensor: Full Frame | Resolution: 24.2 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: Sony E-mount

Pros: Incredible 5-axis stabilization

Uncropped 4K video

Compact and durable design

Stunning AF system Cons: Not affordable

Battery life When it comes to the world of mirrorless cameras, Sony is typically in the conversation as one of the best manufacturers. Though the Sony A7 III is Sony's lowest model of full-frame mirrorless cameras, it's powerful enough. It packs enough features to make it a fantastic camera for enthusiasts and pros alike. The Sony A7 III is super popular among YouTubers, vloggers, and video buffs thanks to its amazing video capabilities. Of course, it can film in 4K up to 30fps and also film 1080p up to 120fps. It's not just the frame rates that are useful; the A7 doesn't crop 4K video, meaning you get all that data and detail to play within your favorite video editing software. Don't worry; video isn't the only thing the Sony A7 III can do; it's incredible for taking still photos. It's in-body 5-axis stabilization is superb and will help you get a sharp image every time, and make shooting in low-light environments much more manageable. Plus, it's 693-point autofocus system is genuinely in a class of its own. It's fast, precise, and ensures that your video or photo will also be in focus on the subject you want. Sony A7 III With incredible image stabilization for both photos and video, the Sony A7 III will give you the sharpest and smoothest video and stills a mirrorless camera can offer. $1,798 at Amazon

7. GoPro Hero8 Best Action Camera Type: Action Cam | Sensor: N/A | Resolution: 12 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: N/A

Camera Bundle Retailer GoPro Hero8 Camera with 128GB microSD card $356 at Amazon GoPro Hero8 Camera only $300 at Bestbuy GoPro Hero8 Camera with accessory bundle $439 at Walmart

Pros: 4K video up to 60fps

1080p video up to 120fps

720p video up to 240fps Cons: Photos are only 12MP

Needs lots of accessories While the GoPro Hero8 isn't a traditional camera, it is the best digital camera for capturing extreme action on video. That's right; with the ability to record 4K video at 60 fps, the GoPro Hero8 can get you super sharp and detailed footage from just about anywhere. Plus, the various mounts you can get for the GoPro Hero8 will make it easy to capture whatever action you want. The standard GoPro suction cup mount is a great place to start if you look for a secure mount to keep you GoPro standing tall. Of course, if you want to get closer to the action, you can always strap a GoPro to your head, with the GoPro head strap. Although the GoPro Hero8 does require some additional accessories to get the most out of it, it's impressive at capturing video for slow-motion in post-production because it can film at high frame rates. If you drop to 1080p, you'll be able to capture video at 120fps, and you can double that (to 240fps) if you drop down to 720p. GoPro Hero8 Whether you're snowboarding down a mountain or recording your sweet moves at the skate park, the GoPro Hero8 is the perfect action cam for catching all the sweet moves you want on video. $300 at Bestbuy 8. Olympus Tough TG-6: Best Point-and-Shoot for Travelers Type: Compact | Sensor: BSI CMOS | Resolution: 12 MP | Video: 4K | Lens Mount: N/A

Pros: Affordable price

4K video

Waterproof

Shockproof Cons: Only 12MP

No eye viewfinder If you're not interested in switching lenses all the time or buying a camera that has a ton of dials to play around with, a good quality point-and-shoot will do you just fine, and the Olympus Tough TG-6 is perfect for your next trip. Built to be as durable as possible and able to withstand any adventure, the Olympus Tough TG-6 is waterproof to a depth of 15m (50ft) and shockproof from 2.1m (7ft) meaning you can drop it or throw it in the pool and it shouldn't be any worse for wear. It has an underwater shooting mode so you can capture cool underwater shots with little to no effort. Its 12MP sensor may not be the absolute best in any camera; it's more than capable of capturing a good shot. The built-in 25-100mm lens has an aperture range f/2-4.9, giving you plenty of options for taking photos in various lighting conditions. Lastly, it's a great little camera for vlogging or making quick videos because it can film in 4K at 30fps. You likely won't shoot the next blockbuster on this compact camera, but you can take great, sharp-looking video to document your travels or your everyday life. Olympus Tough TG-6 While it may not have the biggest sensor in its class, the Olympus Tough TG-6 has plenty of features, and it can take a beating. It's perfect for adventures. $349 at Amazon How to find the right digital camera for you This article showcases the best digital cameras you can buy, but you may have a few burning questions about precisely what some of the terms that we camera junkies use. Whether you need to know the difference between mirrorless and DSLR, or you're wondering if what get of accessories you might need, here's some handy additional information to ease your mind. 📸 Mirrorless vs. DSLR vs. Compact cameras?

There are three main types of cameras that most people associate with digital cameras; mirrorless, DSLR, and compact — often referred to as point-and-shoot cameras. Compact cameras are the old school type of digital camera that used to be all the rage many years ago. They have a compact design —thus the name — and typically don't have any interchangeable lenses. They are great for carrying around with you everywhere because they are so small and light, and because you don't have any fancy settings to play around with, you can capture pictures in a flash. Mirrorless cameras are the new hot thing right now because they are the same as a DSLR expect the mirror inside the camera has been taken out. This gives mirrorless cameras a few advantages. Usually, a mirrorless camera will be much more compact and less bulky than a DSLR because it saves space by excluding the mirror. DSLR cameras (which stand for digital single-lens reflex) have the same design as old 35mm film cameras used to back in the day. They are the tried and true method of photography, and typically much more beefy then their mirrorless counterparts. DSLRs —especially entry-level — generally are better at shooting in colder conditions and tend to be less affected by weather than mirrorless cameras of the same ilk. 🤔 Do I need an SD card? Short answer, yes. An SD card is needed for virtually every camera on this list. An SD card is simply a memory card that will let you save your photos and video you capture. You'll need one in the camera to take any photos, but you can easily remove them when you want to transfer photos to your computer or other devices. Some cameras (like the GoPro Hero8) will use a microSD card, which is essentially the same thing only a smaller format. What SD cards are good for photography? You can use pretty much any SD card in your camera, but you're going to want an SD card that has reasonably fast read and write speeds. Not only will this ensure the photos can be stored on your SD quickly while you're out shooting. It will also allow you to transfer files from your SD card to other devices in a timely fashion. SD cards come in different sizes, typically 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. What size you need is going to depend on what you're doing. If you record lots of videos, you'll need lots more space; if you only shoot still photos, you'll likely need less. I wouldn't go with anything less than 64GB, because if you're shooting in RAW or even large JPEG format (which you probably are), those files are pretty big and you want to ensure you don't run out of space while you're out. If you want a suggestion of where to start, the Lexar Professional Class 10 UHS-II 2000X is an excellent SD card to use in your camera. 🔎 What lenses do I need for my camera?