Best Digital Photo Frames

Wood and glass photo frames can be had for relatively cheap, but they come with an issue: you can only display one picture at a time. What happens if you have thousands of digital photos taken on multiple devices? What about if you went to all the work of converting your old photos into digital format? A digital photo frame is a logical answer, and we've rounded up the best of the best right here.

NIX Advance

Available in 8-, 10-, 12-, 15-, and 18.5-inch options, the NIX Advance has a 1,024 x 768 resolution, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and an IPS panel for great viewing angles. A motion sensor built into the frame can tell when you enter and leave a room, and will display accordingly (great for saving energy). An 8GB thumb drive is included, and the frame has a USB port and SD card reader.

This frame has a 4.5-star review on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and it was chosen as a runner-up to the best digital frame over at The Wirecutter:

Nixplay's Nix Advance omits Wi-Fi to reach a much lower price but keeps everything else we like about our top pick; it also comes in a wider range of sizes.

Prices start at about $80 for the 8-inch display, and reach about $210 for the 18.5-inch display. If you don't need a Wi-Fi connection — i.e. if you don't mind plugging storage directly into the frame — this is a great option that works with JPEG, MPEG-4, and AVI.

Pix-Star

The Pix-Star (starting at about $200) is a 15-inch frame complete with a bunch of extras that make the price much more reasonable. It has a resolution of 1,024 x 768, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and an LCD display with bright LED backlight. Plug in a device via USB or use the SD card reader to transfer photos over to the 4GB of internal storage, or you can send your pictures directly to the frame via Wi-Fi. If you'd like a bit of variety, you can also connect to popular image-hosting sites, like Flickr, Picasa, and Facebook.

Nearly 1,600 people have left reviews on Amazon, and the frame currently sits at a 4.5-star rating. TopTenReviews also gave this frame a solid rating in their review, stating:

With practically perfect photo reproduction and a lot of flexibility to display your photos the way you want, the Pix-Star FotoConnect is definitely among the best digital photo frames on the market. After initial setup, you can add photos and video from anywhere in the world, and the long warranty inspires confidence that this frame will last a long time.

For a frame with built-in storage, Wi-Fi capability, and support for direct delivery of photos into the frame, the Pix-Star is a solid contender. It is compatible with JPEG, BMP, PNG, and GIF file types.

Nixplay Seed

Nixplay undoubtedly makes some quality digital frames, and the Seed (starting at about $170) is perhaps its premier device. The 9.7-inch display comes with a 1,024 x 768 resolution, and the IPS panel offers wide viewing angles. To save energy, a sensor will tell the frame to not display photos when no one is in the room.

The frame sits at a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with nearly 400 reviews, and The Wirecutter chose it as the best digital frame, saying it the review:

Its 10-inch display produces pleasing color and contrast in a 4:3 aspect ratio that's perfect for smartphone photos. Setup is quick and foolproof, and built-in Wi-Fi lets you import photos from your social media, email, or cloud accounts. And a clever cord/stand design lets you position the frame in either portrait or landscape orientation.

A Nixplay account can be taken advantage of, offering 10GB of cloud storage for your photos; if you'd like to have pictures throughout your home, you can sync the storage with up to five frames. For a bit of variety, the Seed comes in four different colors, including black, blue, mango, and mulberry. The Seed is compatible with JPEG and PNG file types.

Nixplay Iris

For something with a more traditional frame, available in burnished bronze, silver, and peach copper metal finishes, the Nixplay Iris (about $200) is an attractive option. The bezel around the eight-inch, 768p IPS display is much wider than the other options, and is tilted in to give a classic look. The frame currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 100 reviews, and TopTenReviews reviewed it favorably, stating:

It tied for the very best display, making each photo look wonderful, in any lighting, from any viewing angle. It also looks great itself while making your photos look great. While most frames are plain black plastic, this one adds a little flair to your home with its color selection.

The Iris can't play video, but you can send it photos over Wi-Fi, and you can directly access photos from popular cloud storage and social media sites. A sensor can tell when it should be displaying photos and when it should be conserving energy, and you get access to 10GB of free cloud storage from Nixplay. The Iris is compatible with JPEG and PNG file types.

