The $40 Elgato Eve Door & Window sensor is a small, unassuming contact sensor that can help you keep track of the state of your doors and windows.

The two-piece device easily attaches to any surface you choose. Simply peel away the protective coating on the back and fasten the two pieces to your door and door frame or window and window frame. It does have a replaceable battery (1 1/2 AA battery), but it connects to your HomeKit-enabled setup using Bluetooth Low Energy, so you won't be replacing that battery very often.

Using the Elgato Eve app, you can keep track of a whole lot more than just whether or not your door is open at any given time. The app keeps track of the time and duration of when your door or window was open and closed. You can quickly see when your door or window was last opened and how many times it's been opened.

Most importantly, though, you can use the sensor's HomeKit integration to set up automations. One example: When my Eve Door & Window sensor detects the front door is open, turn on the entryway lights.