Best drag and drop apps for iPad

Drag and drop is one of the iOS 11 features that greatly expands your ability to work from an iPad, and a lot of apps have updated to support it. These include apps for email, password management, to-dos, and note-taking.

1Password

1Password is a great password manager that iOS 11 has made even better. With the app's latest update, you can now drag and drop usernames, passwords, and more from 1Password into the targeted app or webpage you're trying to login to. This pairs well with 1Password's existing support for iOS's Slide Over multitasking feature, allowing you to slide the 1Password window over, get the login information you need, then slide it away when it's usefulness has ended.

Spark

Readdle's email app, along with most of the company's other apps, has been updated with support for iOS 11, including drag and drop. You can drag links, text, images, and more from other apps into the message you're composing, or drag in documents, photos, or other files to quickly attach them to an email. Drag out PDF attachments so you can edit or sign them, then add them back to send the updated version. And of course, you can also drag the text from someone else's email from Spark into another app so you can save it for later while clearing inbox clutter.

GoodNotes

Goodnotes has a very interesting drag and drop implementation. The app, of course, lets you hand-write your notes with the Apple Pencil or another stylus. But now you can drag and drop those hand written notes into another app and watch as Goodnotes turns them into plain text. For those of us that might like to write out our ideas by hand before typing them up, this can save us a step, as we no longer have to type it out while referring back to our written material.

Bear

Bear is a fairly straightforward writing app that's great for both notes and longer form text. Now with drag and drop support, you're now able to drag text, links, and images in and out of the app. Like the rest of Bear, the drag and drop implementation is all about the basics.

Things 3

In addition to Siri integration, Things has recently added drag and drop support for iOS 11. You can drag links, text, and more, either adding them to existing tasks or creating new ones from them. You can, for instance, drag in email messages from Mail, to Things. The link that appears in your new or existing task will allow you to open Mail to that specific message, particularly useful if you need to refer to an email for a project.

Timepage

A stylish yet minimal calendaring app from Moleskine, Timepage keeps drag and drop within the app, at least for right now, but that doesn't mean it's not very useful. Timepage's drag and drop implementation is, rather naturally for a calendar app, centered around rescheduling. Have an appointment that you need to reschedule for another day? Tap and hold on it to move it to its new date.

Zipped

Zipped is made for drag and drop, and is meant specifically to work with files from other apps. You can both zip and unzip files using Zipped, and the app supports a wide variety of files, including .png, .jpg, .docx, .mp4, and .md. Just bring up Zipped next to the app the file is stored in (either in Split View or Slide Over), drag the file into Zipped, and it will either compress or uncompress the file in question. You can also customize the workflow, deciding, for instance, whether compressed items should be unzipped into a folder, or output as the files themselves.

Files

New in iOS 11, Files acts as a central repository for all of the documents and other files that you store in iCloud Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other cloud storage services, including apps that store items directly to your iPad. You can drag and drop files from your storage providers into any app that supports the drag and drop feature, and you don't have to switch between multiple file storage apps to do so.

While Files is one of the built-in apps that comes with iOS 11, if you ever delete it, you can always find it again on the App Store.

