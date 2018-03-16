St. Patrick's Day is this weekend, and you know what that means:
A quiet night home with the family, curled up by the fireplace with a glass of hot cocoa and a good book to read.
NAH. NOPE. IT MEANS A'DRINKIN'!
… And what better way to start your night of green beers and Jägerbombs off than some super fun drinking games via your Nintendo Switch?!
Here are the best possible drinking games out there for your Nintendo Switch!
1-2-Switch
Easily my favorite game to drink along with on this list, 1-2-Switch is a game that was seemingly made to be the perfect pregame party favor!
What makes 1-2-Switch the ideal drinking game? Maybe it's the huge selection of games to choose from, or maybe it's how simple the concept of some of them are, making them perfect for taking shots or putting on those beer goggles with buddies.
With 1-2-Switch, you get game options like…
- Sword fight
- Wizard
- Telephone
- Beach Flag
- Runway
- Soda Shake
- Sneaky Dice
- Joy-Con Rotation
- Shave
- Baby
- Zen
- Treasure Chest
- Signal Flags
- Fake Draw
- Baseball
- Boxing Gym
- Plate Spin
- Air Guitar
- Dance Off
- Gorilla
- Copy Dance
One of the neatest features/games to come out of the $50 1-2 Switch in my opinion is Ball Count where you can truly marvel at how sensitive and super well designed your Switch's Joy-Con controllers are: the game makes you guess how many 'balls' there are in the box by gently tilting the controller back and forth! (Best Nintendo Switch games to share with your family)
The only downside to 1-2-Switch? You can only play 2 people at a time, but holy smokes is it fun to watch two people pretend to shoot each other with fake guns after having five shots of tequila.
SWITCH DRINKING TIP: Save the more challenging games for later in the night and start off with the easy ones for maximum hilarity and drunkeness.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ever heard the term Beerio Kart? It's a popular one amongst people who have been using Mario Kart as a drinking vessel since its initial release in 1992, and now it can be applied to its great great great grandchild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!
There are plenty of different drinking games you can play with Mario Kart, including...
Joy-Con Joyride: A game that makes you chug your drink continuously every time you use a Bullet Bill
Don't Drink and Drive: Which includes sipping, drinking, or straight up chugging your beer any time after you start your race (but you can't finish the last lap until your beer is 100% empty!), and my personal favorite:
Balloon Battle Shots: Where you load up that ever-so-nostalgic Balloon Battle stage and have a shot of somethin' and a drink to sip on in front of you. Every time you lose a balloon, take a big sip of your drink. Once you lose all of your balloons, take a shot!
I just have to say: this game ruins relationships. Maybe not as Mario Party, the single greatest party game of all time (TAKE THE HINT, NINTENDO), but there were totally moments of blood, sweat, and tears when it came to my friends and fam playing Mario Kart. Does that mean it's a bad family game? PSH, no! Not by any means! It just means that if you have a competitive [group of friends], this game might get ya'll riled up. (Best Nintendo Switch games to share with your family)
You can grab your very own copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $60.
P.S. Drinking and driving is never okay in real life and should not be tolerated or encouraged, but if you want to drink and drive in Mario Kart, go nuts (but know your limits!).
SWITCH DRINKING TIP: If you get hit by a blue shell or by a lightning bolt, take a drink, but if you get hit by a blue shell and a lightning bolt within a 10-second span, finish the rest of your bottle.
The Jackbox Party Pack 4
Let's say you're at a party and there are a bunch of people who want to play a group drinking game. I'm talking upwards of 16 people want to get in on a drinking game before you head off to the next St. Patty's party.
May I suggest The Jackbox Party Pack 4? Here's why:
Often touted as the ultimate grown-up party game, The Jackbox Party Pack 4 gives you the option to play 5 and a half different games that are perfect for sipping your beer or shooting a tasty, totally-not-burning-on-the-way-down Jägerbomb.
Using your phone or tablet, players can join in on games like Fibbage, that makes you guess weird facts about your friends, a web-based game called Survive the Internet that lets you twist your friends comments online, Monster Seeking Monster that's labelled as a "spooky date-a-thon", Bracketeering, a game that lets you place smart bets on dumb arguments, and Civic Doodle, a game that encourages you to compete to improve a town's murals.
The best part about The Jackbox Party Pack 4? The price! You can pick up this game for $25, so if you're at a party with 5 people and you all pitch in $5 (and $5 for a pizza, of course) then you're well on your way to a night of drinking and partying with The Jackbox Party Pack 4!
SWITCH DRINKING TIP: Assign different types of drinking to different games so you don't get too sloshed too quickly. For example, sip your drink whenever you mess up in Fibbage, but take a full shot if you screw up in Bracketeering.
How do you get your drank on with your Nintendo Switch?
Is there a particular game you and your friends love to play while taking shots? Maybe there's a drinking game to be found in games that normally wouldn't seem to be vodka/wine/beer friendly?
Let me know what your trop Switch drinking games are and why in the comments below!
P.S. It's worth noting that drinking excessively is super uncool to do, so take it slow and know your limits! It's not worth doing if you overdo it and end up hurting yourself.