In case you didn't know, your iPad already comes loaded with Apple's own e-reader app called iBooks that works seamlessly with iOS. Of course, iBooks gives you access to the entire catalog that Apple's iBooks Store provides, and automatically syncs with your iCloud account so you can access your purchases across all your iOS devices. The app also gives you the ability to highlight sections of text, write comments, change the font size, change the background color, and a few other useful options that allow you to customize your reading experience. Plus, its is also compatible with PDFs, so if you're looking for a place to read documents, iBooks can help you out as well. iBooks comes pre-installed on any new iPad, but if you deleted it, you can download it again from the App Store. iBooks: The ultimate guide Free - Download Now Kindle

Although Amazon is now a huge online store that sells almost everything imaginable, back in it's early days it started as an online bookstore, and the Kindle app provides access to Amazon's massive catalog of books. Kindle can do just about anything you want from an e-reader including changing the font, background color, highlighting text, making annotations, and more. Plus, Kindle has a very robust library management system that makes it super easy to find pages in any book with only a couple taps of the screen. If you're new to e-reading, I highly suggest downloading Kindle and giving it a try. After prompting you to log in to your Amazon account, Kindle will ask you to select some genres of books you like to read and rate a handful of titles. Kindle uses this information to help you discover books you might like in the future, but it also downloads some samples for you to try. While these free samples are only part of a book, it gives you a chance to try the interface out for yourself to see if you like it. Free - Download Now Bluefire Reader

If you're looking for an e-reader app that can access your Adobe content, look no further than Bluefire Reader. On top of Adobe DRM content, Bluefire Reader can handle EPUB and PDF files allowing you to transfer your own files from other places and have them conveniently in one place. Plus, Bluefire allows users to easily bookmark locations, highlight text, make annotations, and even use night mode across all your iOS devices, so you'll be able to read how and when you want. Bluefire Reader is a cleaner and more minimalist than other reader apps making it perfect for people who don't care about all the fancy bells and whistles. Free - Download Now Scribd

If you're the type of person who likes an unlimited subscription service for your content and doesn't mind shelling out some cash every month, Scribd has other been called the "Netflix for books". Much like its nickname would indicate, Scribd, has a huge library of books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, and more that you can access for a monthly subscription fee, which varies in price depending on what tier you choose. The app itself is extremely well organized and easy to navigate, plus all the typical functionality of great e-reader apps are included. You'll be able to annotate, highlight text, and use bookmarks whenever you please, all while being able to customize the look. Free with subscription - Download Now Google Play Books

If you're locked into the Google ecosystem, you can still read all your favorite books on your iPad with Google Play Books. With thousands of books, audiobooks, comic books, magazines, and other content to choose from, Google Play Books syncs across all your devices using your Google account. Perfect for people who choose iPad as their preferred table but choose to carry around an Android phone. It's relatively simple design is easy to navigate and has all the options — such as annotations, changing fonts, and highlighting text — that you'd expect in an e-reader app. Free - Download Now OverDrive