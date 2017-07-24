You don't need to spend a fortune on earbuds!

Earbuds are some of the most travel-friendly headphones out there, and while it's completely possible to spend hundreds of dollars on headphones, that doesn't mean excellent audio quality can't come cheaper. Here are our favorite earbuds for under $100.

Marshall Mode In-Ear

Marshall doesn't just make great guitar amps; they also make plenty of other audio accessories including the Marshall Mode In-Ear headphones.

With a sleek and understated design, you don't have to worry about the Marshall Mode In-Ear sticking out like a sore thumb. The earbuds also come with a universal one-button inline remote that makes it easy to pause and play your music on the go and a shirt clip to keep the cord from bouncing around as you walk around.

The Marshall Mode In-Ear were The Wirecutter's top pick in the under $100 category, stating the sound quality was miles above any other pair they tested.

"The highs on the Mode are clear and avoid the piercing sibilance that afflicts many other headphones we tested. You'll still easily hear snare and cymbal hits, as well as consonants on words, but they won't dominate the soundscape or hurt your ears when you're listening to higher volumes. The mids are rich and have weight to them. Guitars have an almost meaty quality—they're sonically present and never lost in the mix. Overall, the Marshall Mode headphones are well suited to all kinds of music but especially show off their skill on rock and hip-hop."

The Wirecutter also was quick to mention the amazingly affordable $48 price tag, which makes the Marshall Mode In-Ear a delightful deal.

1MORE triple driver

If you often have trouble getting earbuds to fit correctly, the 1MORE triple driver in-ear headphones ships with a wide-variety of different silicone tips, making it easier to find the perfect fit.

PC Mag was very impressed with the sound quality, the included accessories, and the price tag of the 1MORE triple driver headphones.

"There's no denying the Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones sound fantastic, come with a nice haul of accessories, and true to the company's mission statement, they ring in for significantly less than I would have guessed if I tested them not knowing their price."

You can get the 1More triple drive in-ear headphones in gold or titanium trim for $79 for Amazon.

Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear

Sennheiser's Momentum series of headphones are known for superb audio quality and comfort, and now the company has brought that reputation to the in-ear market.

Complete with a iOS compatible inline remote, the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones will allow you to control your playback without touch your iPhone or iPad. Plus, the also ship with a small carrying case, making it easy to carry around when you are traveling.

CNET was extremely impressed with the sound quality of the Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones.

"The Sennheiser Momentum In-Ear looks slick, is quite affordable, and it delivers exciting sound with strong bass and good clarity."

Coming in at $99, they were very close to not making the cut; however, the reputation and quality of Sennheiser don't come much cheaper.

Symphonized NRG

The Symphonized NRG earbuds are the pair of headphones I use every day around my home office. Whether it's listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or having a meeting via Google Hangouts, I have never been let down by my pair of Symphonized NRG.

The sound quality isn't going to blow you away; however, it's very good for its $49 price tag. The bass is present, but not overpowering, while the mids and highs are balanced and never shrill.

It's a minor luxury, but the wooden construction of the Symphonized NRG makes the earbuds stand out from the crowd of matte black plastic in-ear headphones we see from every other manufacturer.

Anker Wireless Soundbuds

Wireless earbuds for under a $100 can be difficult to find, but the Anker Wireless Soundbuds are not only ridiculously affordable ($35), they are extremely popular and highly-rated on Amazon.

Shipping with multiple silicone tips ensures you always can find the right fit and the 7 hours of battery life makes the Anker Wireless Soundbuds a perfect companion for listening to music comfortably all day.

Working up a bit of a sweat with the Anker Wireless Soundbuds will be no problem due to the IPX4 rating and the Bluetooth connection ensures no cables will get caught up in your hands when you're running on the treadmill.

