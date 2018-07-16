See all the best Prime Day deals
Paying full price for the items we use on a daily basis is one of the worst things. From basic daily things like pens and markers to things like laundry detergent, luggage, and more, you're going to want to take advantage of these Prime Day deals to help make your money stretch further.
All Everyday Essentials Deals
Prime Day has brought a ton of price drops to small kitchen appliances and accessories, and the Thrifter team has gone through each one to make sure that each one listed below is actually a good deal.