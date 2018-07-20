If you live in a household with a family of three, four, or more, and you have kids who are at the smartphone stage, then keeping them all charged up all the time can be a bit of a pain. Smaller wall chargers go missing, the cat chews the cables, and kids can just outright forget (a lot of good a dead phone is in an emergency!).
These family charging stations can help you charge multiple devices at once, all in one spot.
Anker PowerPort 4
Anker makes some of the finest charging products you can buy, from cables to wireless charging pads to charging stations. The PowerPort 4 has four USB ports and simply plugs into any AC wall outlet (it also accepts an adapter for traveling abroad), and it can supply up to 2.4A per port.
You can snag one of these for around $25 in either black or white, and Anker provides an 18-month warranty should anything go wrong.
Vogek 6-port charging station
This sleek, round charging station kind of looks like something out of "2001: A Space Odyssey," and it has six ports around its circumference, so everyone can get juiced up at once. It features an LED indicator to let you know when it's properly plugged in, and the silicone pad on the bottom makes it perfect for the kitchen counter, nightstand, or coffee table. The power cable is nearly five feet long, so you won't have to awkwardly place this near an outlet and then even more awkwardly get your phones and other devices hooked up to it.
It comes in black, blue, silver, or white, starting at around $16.
RAVPower desktop charging station
RAVPower's desktop charger has six ports and provides up to 2.4A per port. It doesn't offer fast charging, though it does provide that 2.4A to all six ports simultaneously. Its compact design makes it fairly inconspicuous, and it provides overcharge/overcurrent/overvoltage protection so that all six of your devices don't get fried should some electrical calamity strike.
It comes in black or white for about $25.
Simicore charging dock
Simicore's charging dock sports a modern design and charges up to four devices, organizing them for you in slots. The minimalist design is sleek and should fit right in on your desk or wherever you need to charge up. The four ports provide up to 2.4A simultaneously, and the on/off switch is handy for when no one's charging and you want to conserve some energy.
It comes in silver or space gray for around $30.
iClever BoostStrip
For about $20, you can snag this charging station that has four USB ports and three AC outlets, so you can charge up to seven devices at once if you have three adapters handy. Coming in black or white, this station essentially resembles a power bar with an on/off switch for the USB ports and for the AC outlets, so you can conserve some energy when not using either.
Each of the USB ports supplies 5V at 2.4A, and if you have a quick charging adapter, you can make use of that with the AC outlets. Comes in black or white.
SIIG 10-port charging station
If the whole family comes over for the holidays, then a 10-port charging station will likely come in quite handy. The 90W charging station from SIIG has a silicone surface so that your phones and tablets don't slide around as they charge up in their slots. Each port provides up to 2.4A, and there are eight slots for phones and a larger pad for resting your Apple Watch or other devices while they charge. One great detail is that the slots are wide enough to fit phones that are in bulkier cases. At $50, this is the most expensive charging station on this list, but it's worth it if you want to charge all the things at once.
Anything we missed?
How do you support your large family when they need to charge? Sound off in the comments below.