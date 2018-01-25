Fighting games have come a long way from throwing down a quarter to call next on the beat up Street Fighter II cabinet at the local pizza joint. There's that dang older boy who's just crushing everyone with that 360 piledriver and the controller on your side has a broken button and the stick is just dripping with pizza grease. Fortunately for us, you can sit in the comfort of your own home and play some great fighting games on console, and if you need to recapture that pizza parlor magic, you can just light a pizza-scented candle and you are instantly transported back. Or you could just grab your Nintendo Switch on the go, head over to the local pizza place, and play there. Here are some of the very best fighting experiences the Switch has to offer. Arms

Don't let the garish colors and cute design fool you. There is actually some depth to the gameplay on offer in ARMS. There are a total of 15 playable characters whose arms are (surprise) extendable. You duke it out in a 3D arena for long-armed supremacy. Unlike some games which have come down the pike since the advent of motion controls, the ones you used in ARMS actually work pretty well. Overall, ARMS is a fun game that can be picked up and played by just about anyone but also offers more complexity for those fight fans who are looking for more. You can snag ARMS for about $55. See at Amazon Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

At last, there is a sequel to the little known Street Fighter franchise. I, of course, say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek. Street Fighter has bred a myriad of sequels as well as an endless line of competitors who desperately tried to capture the magic and in turn the success of the franchise. The Final Challengers is essentially a re-mastered version of Street Fighter II Turbo. You are offered the option to play with the classic visual style or the updated version. There are also a few additions like multiplayer modes and a first-person battle mode. Hey, it's Street Fighter. It's good. $40 on Amazon. See at Amazon Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

If you're looking to get some RPG elements mixed up in your fighting game, then maybe you should take a second look at Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 ($37). You will have the opportunity to create and battle with a custom character which is something that is not often on offer in a fighting game. While Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 can be a blast to play for anyone, I think it will be most enjoyable to fans of the franchise. See at Amazon Garou: Mark of the Wolves

If you're a NEOGEO fan and you own a Switch, then it is most decidedly your year. The ACA NEOGEO releases have been working away releasing some of the greatest NEOGEO titles ever. If there was one thing that NEOGEO did well it was fighting games. There were so many fantastic fighting games put out for the NEOGEO that it's a bit difficult to say which are the very best. That being said, one of my absolute favorites would have to be Garou: Mark of the Wolves. The 9th game in the Fatal Fight series, it was incredibly influential for many future developers and well loved by gamers. In addition to being a great game, the eight dollar price point makes it well worth your attention. You can download this one for only $8. See at Nintendo The King of Fighters '98