A Fitbit can be a great parenting tool, but the hardest part about getting your kid to wear one? The band. Duh.
Kids don't like your typical, boring bands: they want something colorful, fun, cool, eye-catching, and rad AF, so we compiled this list for you!
Here are the best Fitbit Ace bands that your kids will adore!
GreenInsync Polka dot Fitbit Band
Add a li'l pop of color to that boring ol' Fitbit Ace — and throw in a few polka dots for good measure, too!
The GreenInsync Polka dot Fitbit Band is an $8 accessory that's sure to make a splash with your little one. The band is made from a super thin yet durable hypoallergenic material, so if you have a child that has sensitive skin, this might be a great option to go for.
You can pick up the GreenInsync Polka dot Fitbit Band in purple, dark red, dark orange, green, teal, yellow, pink, or orange.
Budesi Neon Patterned Strap Replacement
If you have a kid that loves a pop of color and some crazy patterns (what kid doesn't), then it's worth it to take a gander at the Budesi Neon Patterned Strap Replacement.
This Fitbit Ace band is super colorful and comes in a variety of patterns and color combos. You can get everything from paint splatter to floral to hearts and swirls and pretty much everything in between!
You can grab the Budesi Neon Patterned Strap Replacement in a pack of 4 for $9.
findway Fitbit Ace Multicolored Band
Eye-catching, kid-friendly, and affordable: these are three perfect descriptors for the findway Fitbit Ace Multicolored Band!
This $10 Fitbit Ace band is secure and durable enough for your kid to run around and fall off play structures with (I mean, just check out that stainless steel buckle), while still being bright and colorful enough for your little one to love wearing it.
You can pick up the findway Fitbit Ace Multicolored Band in pink/teal, green/black, teal/black, white/black, purple/black, and red/black.
RedTaro Radical Fitbit Band
From skulls to floral to paisley to paw-print, the RedTaro Radical Fitbit Band is bound to be a hit with your kid and their pals.
This super-patterned band is easily adjustable for a variety of wrist sizes. It's made from a soft plastic material, but has a buckle to ensure that your kid's expensive new toy doesn't get lost in the ball pit.
You can pick up the RedTaro Radical Fitbit Band in patterns like paisley, lotus, pink floral, blue floral, porcelain, skull, floral, owl, leopard, paw, lace, and splash-ink for $8.
Uwatchband Fashion Silicone Necklace
If you have a kid that hates wearing something on their wrist, then a great alternative might be the Uwatchband Fashion Silicone Necklace!
This accessory comes in 2 pack combos or a 4 pack and is made from a high-quality durable material that's ideal for children with more sensitive skin.
You can pick up the Uwatchband Fashion Silicone Necklace 2 pack for $8 in color combinations like black and blue, purple and black, black and teal, and pink and black.
Baaletc Cute Rubber Replacement Accessory
Add a little pop of color and some flashy, fun patterns to your kid's Fitbit Ace with the Baaletc Cute Rubber Replacement Accessory.
This particular band will cost you around $7 and is super easy to adjust depending on your child's wrist size.
You can grab the Baaletc Cute Rubber Replacement Accessory in patterns like China rose, skull, starry sky, and so much more!
What bands are your kids crazy about?
Is there a particular Fitbit Ace band that's been a smash hit with your kids? Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below and we'll be sure to check them out!