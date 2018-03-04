If you love the look and feel of the classic silicone band that comes with the Fitbit Blaze, you can easily purchase more of them directly from Fitbit. They come in black, blue, and plum colors, and cost around $30. See at Amazon

Fitbit Blaze leather band

The leather band for the Fitbit Blaze has a classic and clean look. The leather is soft and should irritate. It is made from genuine leather; you can be assured it won't fall apart on you. As with most leather bands, it takes a little bit of time to break in and fit your wrist perfectly. The Fitbit leather band comes in three colors: black, camel, and misty grey for around $30. See at Amazon

Fitbit Blaze metal link band

Fitbit's metal link band is made entirely out of stainless steel and has adjustable links to ensure you always get the right fit. This band will give your Blaze a fresh and stylish look. It is important to note Fitbit recommends you don't use this band for workouts. This is a band to buy if you enjoy wearing your Fitbit 24/7 and want to show off your flashy fashion sense when you're not getting sweaty at the gym. It costs about $130. See at Fitbit

Third-party bands for the Fitbit Blaze There are plenty of different bands to choose from that are made by other manufacturers and offer a unique look for your FitBit Blaze. If you want to stand out in a crowd of "Blazers," these bands might be more your style. Henoda Fitbit Blaze silicone band

You may be wondering why we would suggest something so similar to the band that comes with the Blaze upon purchase, and mainly it's because of the wide color selection. Silicone bands are the best bands to do workouts with, so having a few different colors to choose from can't hurt. If you find your original silicone band has succumbed to wear and tear, then picking up the Henoda for around $7 is a great option that won't break the bank! The steel frame is not included. See at Amazon

Oitom Milanese stainless steel loop band