If you're looking to take fitness a bit more seriously or want to track what you're already doing, you've probably already looked into picking up a Fitbit. The one thing that holds people back when looking into Fitbits is the price tag, because not everyone has a couple hundred laying around to spend on one. We've seen a number of deals hit for the various trackers in the Fitbit line, but looking for them when you are ready to buy can be a pain.

Don't worry. We've taken the time to round up all the best deals, and here they are! Not sure which Fitbit is the one for you? Here's our breakdown of the best ones you can buy!

Fitbit Flex 2

If you want a Fitbit and don't want to spend a lot of money on one, this is the way to go. The Flex 2 offers all the fitness tracking that you'd need, and it's also swim-proof, so you can wear it in the pool, shower, ocean, and more. There is no display on the Flex 2, but the LEDs will help you monitor your progress at a glance, or you can just rely on the mobile app to give you the information you need.

Amazon offers the Flex 2 for $59.95 - You can pick between four colors, including magenta, lavender, black, and navy.

Microsoft offers the Flex 2 for $59.95 - You can only grab the black version of the Flex 2 from Microsoft, though you are able to order it online and pick it up at a local store.

Walmart offers the Flex 2 for $59.95 - You can pick up a Flex 2 from Walmart in lavender, black, navy, or magenta. The retailer is offering free shipping or you can opt for in-store pickup.

Fitbit Alta / Alta HR

If you're looking for a stylish fitness tracker to wear, the Alta is the one to get. It looks similar to the Flex 2 with a streamlined profile, but the Alta offers a display to show you how many steps you've taken and some other details about your day. With the Alta, you can also buy replacement bands, allowing you to coordinate your band with your outfit.

Amazon offers the Fitbit Alta for as low as $104.90 - The lowest price is on a large version of the Alta with a plum band. Some of the others sell for as much as $150, so be sure to look for the color you are interested in to see how much it is running currently.

Groupon offers the Fitbit Alta for $114.99 - You can pick between small and large, and there are a couple colors available in each size.

Groupon offers the Fitbit Alta HR for $136.99 - This version includes the heart rate tracking, and also comes in a few different color options.

Fitbit Charge 2 / Charge 2 HR

The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great combination of fitness tracker and smartwatch. While it may only have a few smart features, like the ability to display incoming calls, SMS, etc., it doesn't add a ton of bulk to your wrist, and it can still last for up to 5 days on a single charge.

Groupon offers the Fitbit Charge 2 for $134.99 - While this isn't a huge savings, Groupon is one of the only retailers with any discount on this model right now.

Fitbit Surge

If you're really into working out and pushing the limits of a Fitbit, this is the one to get. It has built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and more. The GPS can track your activities for up to 10 consecutive hours, though this option is only splash-proof, so you won't want to take it in the pool with you.

Amazon offers the Fitbit Surge for $184.99 - The lowest price is for the small version, with the large one coming in at $199.99. You can select from black, blue, and tangerine.

Microsoft offers the Fitbit Surge for $199.95 - You can pick between small, large and XL, in black, blue or tangerine for this price. You can order it for shipping, or find it in a local store.

Your favorite deals?

Have you found any deals not listed here? If so, be sure to drop a link in the comments letting us know where you found the deal, as well as a link to it if possible.