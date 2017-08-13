If you're looking to take fitness a bit more seriously or want to track what you're already doing, you've probably already looked into picking up a Fitbit. The one thing that holds people back when looking into Fitbits is the price tag, because not everyone has a couple hundred laying around to spend on one. We've seen a number of deals hit for the various trackers in the Fitbit line, but looking for them when you are ready to buy can be a pain.

Don't worry. We've taken the time to round up all the best deals, and here they are! Not sure which Fitbit is the one for you? Here's our breakdown of the best ones you can buy!

Fitbit Flex 2

If you want a Fitbit and don't want to spend a lot of money on one, this is the way to go. The Flex 2 offers all the fitness tracking that you'd need, and it's also swim-proof, so you can wear it in the pool, shower, ocean, and more. There is no display on the Flex 2, but the LEDs will help you monitor your progress at a glance, or you can just rely on the mobile app to give you the information you need.

Fitbit Alta / Alta HR

If you're looking for a stylish fitness tracker to wear, the Alta is the one to get. It looks similar to the Flex 2 with a streamlined profile, but the Alta offers a display to show you how many steps you've taken and some other details about your day. With the Alta, you can also buy replacement bands, allowing you to coordinate your band with your outfit.

Fitbit Charge 2 / Charge 2 HR

The Fitbit Charge 2 is a great combination of fitness tracker and smartwatch. While it may only have a few smart features, like the ability to display incoming calls, SMS, etc., it doesn't add a ton of bulk to your wrist, and it can still last for up to 5 days on a single charge.

Fitbit Surge

If you're really into working out and pushing the limits of a Fitbit, this is the one to get. It has built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring, and more. The GPS can track your activities for up to 10 consecutive hours, though this option is only splash-proof, so you won't want to take it in the pool with you.

