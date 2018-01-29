Looking to add a little somethin' somethin' to your Fitbit Ionic? Then be sure to take a peek at the Marval Power Soft TPU Replacement band! This particular watch band is made from an eco-friendly TPU material that's super soft and comfortable to wear all day every day. The band is super easy to clean, and is great if you're someone who likes to workout and sweat on the regular. The band comes in two different sizes depending on how big or small your wrist is, while a one-year 100% satisfaction guarantee has you covered incase anything goes wrong with your Ionic band replacement. You can pick up your Marval Power Soft TPU Replacement band in black, navy, gray, brown, pink, and turquoise for between $5 to $30 depending on if you want a single band or a pack of 'em. See at Amazon CAGOS Fitbit Ionic Genuine Leather watch band

If you want a sleek, stylish, super comfortable watch band to wear every day, then it might be worth it to take a look at the highly-rated CAGOS Fitbit Ionic Genuine Leather watch band. This Ionic watch band replacement is designed from a full-grain authentic leather with a unique perforated design that makes it both breathable and fashion-forward. The clasp is made from a durable stainless steel, but if anything goes wrong with your CAGOS Fitbit Ionic Genuine Leather watch band, a lifetime warranty has you covered. The CAGOS Fitbit Ionic Genuine Leather watch band comes in two different sizes (small and large) depending on the size of your wrist. You can also easily adjust the band to make sure it's secure and not slipping off in the middle of the day. You can grab your very own leather watch band in brown, black, navy, white, and pink colors for around $19. See at Amazon iitee Fitbit Ionic magnetic milanese loop replacement strap

Classy and elegant with just a li'l bit of techie flare, the iitee Fitbit Ionic magnetic milanese loop replacement strap is a $12 band that'll have people asking "Hey, where'd you get that stylish thing?!" The iitee Fitbit Ionic magnetic milanese loop replacement strap comes in both small and large sizes depending on your wrist, and if you're someone who has a particularly large or super tiny wrist, a milanese loop is a great option considering you have a bit more room to grow/shrink because of the magnetic clasp. If there are any issues with your iitee Fitbit Ionic magnetic milanese loop replacement strap, you have a one-year warranty that has you — and your Fitbit Ionic — covered. This particular strap comes in black, silver, and burnt orange colors. See at Amazon Hotodeal Fitbit Ionic genuine leather replacement accessory

What do you get when you mix 100% genuine leather, a stainless steel buckle, an easy-to-install/remove design, and a one-year warranty? The Hotodeal Fitbit Ionic genuine leather replacement accessory! This specific Ionic band replacement is made from a soft, comfortable leather and is secured with a durable, stainless steel buckle. The band can easily be installed or removed with a simple press of a button, while the loop can easily be adjusted to fit your wrist size. The Hotodeal Fitbit Ionic genuine leather replacement accessory comes with the guarantee of a refund in 30 days if you're unhappy with your band, and if you choose to hand onto the around $10 accessory, you get the additional security of a one-year warranty. You can pick up your very own Hotodeal Fitbit Ionic genuine leather replacement accessory in classic black, elegant brown, airy blue, muted pink, vibrant orange, burnt orange, and smoky gray. See at Amazon UMTELE Two-toned breathable wristband

If you're someone who prefers function over style (but still wants a good looking band), and if you're someone who works out a whole heck-of-a-lot, then it's worth it to take a peek at the UMTELE Two-toned breathable wristband. This Ionic band replacement is designed to imitate the Nike Sport band look with its perforated holes and breathable, flexible silicone build. You can easily adjust the band to fit almost any wrist size, so you won't have to worry about it slipping off in the middle of your workout. The UMTELE Two-toned breathable wristband is perfect for people who like to run, swim, sweat, and so much more because of how comfortable it is, and for around $10, it's a great, inexpensive gift option for you and your best gym pal. You can grab the UMTELE Two-toned breathable wristband in a number of different color combos, include black/grey, blue/white, blue/yellow/ orange/grey, red/black, and white/black. See at Amazon Somoder Ionic rhinestone bling replacement band