The Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband is made out of premium silicone material and is available in both small and large sizes. Long story short, this band offers a classic look with a reliable, durable clasp that just works.
Our Pick
Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband
This sport band will leave you happy (and your Fitbit Versa happy, too!)
Metal and leather bands are great for giving your Versa a sophisticated look, but if you want something simple that's a bit more casual and practical, Partohoo's sport bands are a great choice.
Who should buy the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband?
Sports bands are a fantastic choice because they can go from casual to formal and back again. They're incredibly practical if you're looking for an accessory that can travel from home to the office to family time to the gym and everything in between!
Reasons to buy
- Super stylish
- Comfortable, elegant, and eye-catching
- Incredibly versatile
- Very affordable
- Great color selection
Reasons not to buy
- The too-casual look of the silicone band
- Don't need it if you don't work out a lot
The best Fitbit Versa band on the market today
Fitbit's been struggling to make a truly stylish smartwatch since it debuted the awkward-looking Blaze in early 2016, but with the Versa, the company's finally found its footing.
The Versa is easily Fitbit's best smartwatch design yet, but if you buy the standard version, you'll only get a basic silicone watch band to go with it. It's perfectly comfortable and looks fine, but its boring aesthetic can quickly leave you longing for something more.
That's when the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband steps in.
Sport band = best band (for your Fitbit, that is!)
This particular sport strap is super affordable, highly-rated, comfortable, easy to adjust, secure, sweat-proof, life-proof, and best of all, looks good on your wrist.
While most people see silicone bands as merely for working out, you can effortlessly use the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband at the office, gym, school, home, and anywhere in between because of it's clean, simple design.
Alternatives to the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband
While the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband is an excellent choice, there are some other alternatives out there that work just as well with your Fitbit Versa.
Runner-up
Hagibis Fitbit Versa Sport Silicone Band
Inexpensive, modern, and functional.
Hagibis's band features a number of holes all over. Along with looking cool, this design also makes it one of the best fits for when you're breaking a sweat or need something super comfortable to wear.
Super convenient for day-to-day wear and extremely comfortable, the Hagibis Fitbit Versa Sport Silicone Band is a close second choice on our list.
The silicone band that comes included with the Versa out of the box works perfectly fine on a run or at the gym, but if you want something that's a bit more striking and even more breathable, we found the Hagibis sport band to be one of the best options currently available.
Fashion Pick
Fitbit Saddle Stitch Horween Leather Band
Eye-catching leather bands
You can get the band in both small and large sizes, and the leather is paired perfectly with a sturdy metal clasp that feels reassuringly sturdy every time you take the Versa on or off. There's also a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Bottom line
While leather and metal bands seem like a great idea with your Fitbit, sticking to something that's silicone and easy to work out in will give you the most bang (and band!) for your buck.
The Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband is a fantastic accessory that works in all settings and makes sporting your Fitbit Versa a dream.
