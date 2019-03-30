The Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband is made out of premium silicone material and is available in both small and large sizes. Long story short, this band offers a classic look with a reliable, durable clasp that just works.

Metal and leather bands are great for giving your Versa a sophisticated look, but if you want something simple that's a bit more casual and practical, Partohoo's sport bands are a great choice.

This sport band will leave you happy (and your Fitbit Versa happy, too!)

Who should buy the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband?

Sports bands are a fantastic choice because they can go from casual to formal and back again. They're incredibly practical if you're looking for an accessory that can travel from home to the office to family time to the gym and everything in between!

Reasons to buy Super stylish

Comfortable, elegant, and eye-catching

Incredibly versatile

Very affordable

Great color selection Reasons not to buy The too-casual look of the silicone band

Don't need it if you don't work out a lot

The best Fitbit Versa band on the market today

Fitbit's been struggling to make a truly stylish smartwatch since it debuted the awkward-looking Blaze in early 2016, but with the Versa, the company's finally found its footing.

The Versa is easily Fitbit's best smartwatch design yet, but if you buy the standard version, you'll only get a basic silicone watch band to go with it. It's perfectly comfortable and looks fine, but its boring aesthetic can quickly leave you longing for something more.

That's when the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband steps in.

Sport band = best band (for your Fitbit, that is!)

This particular sport strap is super affordable, highly-rated, comfortable, easy to adjust, secure, sweat-proof, life-proof, and best of all, looks good on your wrist.

While most people see silicone bands as merely for working out, you can effortlessly use the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband at the office, gym, school, home, and anywhere in between because of it's clean, simple design.

Alternatives to the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband

While the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband is an excellent choice, there are some other alternatives out there that work just as well with your Fitbit Versa.