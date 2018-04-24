Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is the best Fitbit for most people because it does almost everything well, is comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and only cost about $150.

Like all Fitbit products, it tracks steps, sleep, and, if you want, workouts, but the Charge 2 does it in style. Not only does it improve upon its predecessor with a relatively high-density OLED display, but because it's not a touchscreen, it will operate properly when wet or sweaty. Its always-on heart rate sensor is accurate and doesn't eat into the battery, which, in our tests, lasted longer than the advertised five days.

When you get a Fitbit, you also get the advantage of the Fitbit ecosystem, which includes its fantastic app. In the app, all your tracked activity will automatically sync, and you can even add your food intake, water intake, and supplemental non-track activities allowing you to get a really good picture of your overall fitness level.

One more thing: It may not be a smartwatch, but the Charge 2 can display incoming call and text notifications from your iPhone.