Fast, reliable, and ready to free up some serious space on your iPhone, the Omars iPhone flash drive is a favorite online for a number of reasons:

Omars flash drive (64GB) is able to transfer files at a terrific speed. Up to 80 MB/s reading and 35 MB/s writing speed makes it one of the best in the business. Besides, its app supports browsing in several formats such as TXT, PDF, PPT, WORD, EXCEL, JPG, GIF, PNG, MP4, MOV, MP3 etc. It can let you back up your entire contact list with just a click. (Jignesh Padhiyar, iGeeksBlog)

The iPhone flash drive is designed with a standard USB 3.0 side and a Lightning connector on the other, making it a breeze to plug in, transfer, and store and share files between your iPhone and your Mac. The Omars iPhone flash drive comes in 32GB and 64GB, but one downside? The plastic protectors on each end aren't attached to the flash drive itself, so if you lose the little plastic nubs, you're screwed. Also, the price might seem a bit steep at $43, but you get the most bang for your buck with this li'l guy! See at Amazon HooToo iPhone iPad flash drive

This external storage for IPhone seeks to deliver on functionality as well as durability… You can transfer movies and music as it comes with a friendly iPlugmate streaming app to support these content. In addition, you have the ability to watch your movies and listen to your music straight from the drive with ease. (Top10Perfect, Best External Storage for iPhone)

If you're looking for an iPhone flash drive that transfers your files super fast, that's built to withstand the wear and tear of everyday life, and that can instantly add a nice dose of storage for your iPhone, then check out the HooToo iPhone iPad flash drive. This $48 flash drive adds 64GB of storage space to your iPhone. It's built with a full, aluminum alloy design that meshes well with your house keys and looks great on a keychain! It's also super fast, transferring photos, movies, music (whatever!), to your computer at up to 80 MB/s along with a 30MB/s writing speed. One downside to this flash drive is that if you like to sport a bulkier case with your iPhone, you may have to remove it to use it properly, but if you're someone who has a thin case, then you shouldn't have any issues! See at Amazon SanDisk iXpand mobile flash drive

If you check out the SanDisk iXpand mobile flash drive reviews online, you'll see why it has nearly 800 glowing recommendations and a four star rating: this little iPhone flash drive is great at helping you and your iPhone out with some additional storage space! The SanDisk iXpand mobile flash drive works seamlessly with not only Mac computers, but also PCs, too. You can even effortlessly play movies and music directly from your hard drive, meaning that there's no downloading or space-take-up-ing needed. The free app that you can download and use with the SanDisk iXpand mobile flash drive also has the option to automatically back up all photos and videos from your iPhone's camera roll whenever it's connected, so all you have to do is plug it in, wait a few seconds, and you're good to go! While potentially not the prettiest looking flash drive – and apparently its design makes things a bit awkward if you're trying to lay it down flat on a desk – the SanDisk iXpand is a reliable little tool that comes in four different sized: 16GB, 32GB, and 128GB ranging from $100 to $130 depending on the size. See at Amazon iDiskk MFI certified flash drive

iDiskk flash drive is versatile in terms of functionality. You can capture photos and shoot videos right from its app… Using Touch ID and password, you have the option to provide the necessary safeguard to your files. The top grade aluminum alloy design ensures it is able to last long. (Jignesh Padhiyar, iGeeksBlog)

Whether you're looking to transfer movies and photos, wanting to share music, or simply want to free up space on your iPhone, the iDiskk MFI certified flash drive is an option to seriously consider. Designed with a durable aluminum build, the iDiskk MFI certified flash drive comes with a free, versatile app that supports shooting photos and videos, while instantly saving your masterpieces straight to the flash drive. You can also use touch ID or a password to protect your super secret files! The iDiskk MFI certified flash drive comes in three different sizes, including a 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB options. You can even pick one up that allows you to insert your very own micro SD card. Depending on the size you want, this USB will cost you between $48 to $75. See at Amazon SanDisk flash drive for iPhone and iPad

Give yourself a whole heck of a lot of storage space with this easy-to-use iPhone flash drive, aka the SanDisk flash drive for iPhone and iPad!

The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive is super compact, very speedy when working with a computer and adds up to 128GB of storage to your iPhone or iPad. Its mobile app can backup data from your mobile device effectively and play back content well. (Dong Ngo, CNET)