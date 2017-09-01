Why go out for dinner when dinner can come to you with these excellent food delivery apps.

While cooking dinner or making lunch can be a fun activity, sometimes our days get to jam-packed full of responsibilities, appointments, and other commitments, making it hard to fit cooking time into your day. Lucky for us there are plenty of apps that will let you order food for delivery from hundreds of different restaurants.

For the busy days of life, here are our favorite food delivery apps.

UberEATS: Uber for Food Delivery

If you use Uber to get around town, maybe you trust the service enough to deliver your dinner.

UberEATS lets you find restaurants nearby and order anything off the menu and expect about a 10-minutes-or-less delivery time. Of course, sometimes during peak business hours, you are bound to wait longer, and it also depends on how close the restaurant you order from is to the delivery location.

UberEATS even includes the price of delivery and food into the cost, so you don't have to think twice about how much to tip, as the delivery fee is going to driver.

UberEATS is available in a wide selection of major cities in the U.S., as well as several large cities in Europe and Canada, meaning if you live in a big urban center, chances are UberEATS will be available.

Free - Download Now

GrubHub Food Delivery & Takeout

If you live in a smaller U.S. city, GrubHub may be a better option for you as it's available in more than 1,200 cities across the U.S.

When you load up GrubHub and create an account, it will instantly give you a list of restaurants nearby your current location that can deliver. Of course, you can also search for restaurants by name or even by food time. If you're craving tacos, just type it into the search bar and see what taco places are available for delivery.

GrubHub is compatible with Apple Pay and has more than 55,000 restaurants to select from, making it one of the bigger food delivery apps.

Free - Download Now

Caviar — Food Delivery

Much like the name suggests, Caviar — Food Delivery attempts to step up your food delivery game with its slick and well-designed app.

Caviar lets you scan nearby restaurants and see gorgeous pictures of the food, making it easier to follow your stomach when deciding what to order. Plus, Caviar also has a load of customization options so you can order the food you want, the way you want it.

On top of all that, Caviar's Fastbite service also allows you to order lunch or dinner from nearby restaurants and promises delivery in 15 minutes or less. Sadly, this feature is currently only available in Manhattan and San Francisco.

Caviar is currently available in Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Manhattan, Philadelphia, Portland, Queens, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington DC.

Free - Download Now

Yelp Eat24 — Order Food Delivery & Takeout

The restaurant reviewing social media app Yelp also has a food delivery service called Yelp Eat24 — Order Food Delivery & Takeout.

Much like other food delivery options, Yelp Eat24 lets you search nearby restaurants for what you want to eat. What Yelp Eat24 brings to the table that the other apps don't have is the integration with Yelp's robust reviewing platform, making it easy to see what thousands of other people have said about any restaurant.

You can browse Yelp Eat24 in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, Miami, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Diego, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Phoenix, Austin, Philadelphia, and even more U.S. cities!

Free - Download Now

DoorDash — Food Delivery

DoorDash — Food Delivery not only seems to be a great way to order food from over 40,000 different menus, but it also seems to be the most consistently high-rated app on the App Store.

The app functions in more than 450 cities across the U.S. and even works in Toronto and Vancouver. DoorDash allows you to save your favorite order for quick reordering, meaning if you really love the pad thai from a certain place, you can order it with just the tap of your finger!

With Apple Pay enabled and an excellent delivery tracker available in the app, you'll never need anything more than your phone and DoorDash to get your favorite meals delivered.

Free - Download Now

Which food delivery app is your favorite?

Let us know in the comments below!