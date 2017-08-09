Eating a balanced diet can be difficult, but these apps can help!

Whether you want to lose weight or just live a healthier lifestyle, eating a balanced diet is a huge part of achieving your goals. In today's world, it's so easy to eat junk food with no nutritional value far too often, and it's not always easy to tell what's healthy and what's garbage.

There are plenty of apps on the App Store that can help you make healthier choices when it comes to your diet; here are some of our favorite food nutrition apps.

Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal

When it comes to losing weight and eating a healthier diet, a lot of people find calorie counting to be helpful and that's where Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal can help you.

Using the camera, you can scan barcodes on your food packaging into MyFitnessPal, and the app will display all the nutritional information for that food. From there you can choose how many servings you intend to eat, and all the math is done for you. As you progress throughout the day, MyFitnessPal will add up all the calories, protein, fat, vitamins, and other nutrients you have consumed throughout the day and place them in a convenient chart.

You can also enter in food manually rather than scanning the barcode if you'd prefer, and you can even enter recipes of your favorite dishes, meaning every time you cook something you don't have to scan all the ingredients in again.

On top of all the nutrition tracking of MyFitnessPal, it also will track exercise, and it can connect to about 50 different fitness trackers.

HealthyOut - Healthy Restaurant Nutrition Guide

When you're eating at a restaurant, it's not always easy to tell what's healthy on the menu and what isn't, but HealthyOut - Healthy Restaurant Nutrition Guide helps you make the right decision when your server comes around to collect orders!

By putting your location into HealthyOut, you can see the restaurants that are close to you and search menus for something to eat. When you tap on a menu item, HealthyOut will display a plethora of nutritional information helping you make an informed decision. Plus, the app will even make suggestions on how to modify orders to make them even healthier, such as asking for dressing on the side of your salad.

You can search for menu items by category including low carbs, low fat, high protein, vegan, and more. HealthyOut is currently only available in the U.S.

Food Intolerances

If you have any food intolerances or allergies, you know that sometimes it can be hard to keep track of what ingredients are in certain foods. Food Intolerances aims to keep you clear of the foods that will make you sick and helps you avoid possible reactions.

Food Intolerances is meant to help people with conditions such as histamine intolerance, mastocytosis, fructose malabsorption, sorbitol intolerance, gluten sensitivity, and lactose intolerance. The app contains a massive database of foods and will let you know if a particular type of food is compatible with your dietary conditions or not.

The biggest complaint about the app from users is that the app doesn't distinguish between brands; however, it's very highly rated on the App Store, and the reviews from most people are thankful an app like this exists.

Fitbit

You may think of Fitbit as a fitness app, and you would be correct; however, it also can help you track your caloric intake and other nutritional information.

Much like MyFitnessPal, the Fitbit app will allow you to scan food items you eat throughout your day and give you the nutritional information based on how much you consume. If you have a Fitbit fitness tracker, the app will even calculate how many calories you are burning throughout the day so that you can see the difference in intake and outtake.

Fitbit is also an excellent app for tracking fitness, so if you have a Fitbit fitness tracker, it's a no brainer.

Waterlogged

While water doesn't contain any nutrients, it's still important to keep properly hydrated throughout the day, and Waterlogged is an excellent way to track how much water you drink.

The app is relatively simple; set a goal and start chugging. The app will remind you throughout the day to drink water if you're falling behind on your goal and you can check at any time to see how far along you are in the process.

ShopWell - Healthy Diet & Grocery Food Scanner

Shopping is one of the biggest hurdles anyone faces when trying to modify their diet to be healthier. ShopWell is a fantastic app for helping you pick up healthier food when your grocery shopping.

As you place items into your cart, scan them into ShopWell to reveal their nutritional information. As you scan more items into the app, ShopWell will display an overview of your cart from a nutritional standpoint. This allows you at a glance to see if you're buying a good balance of protein, fiber, sugar, and more.

You can also tell ShopWell that you want to avoid certain foods or ingredients (like soy), and it will alert you when you scan in an item that contains it. Plus, Shopwell will even make suggestions of healthier items to get based on what's in your cart, meaning you can make even healthier decisions right at the supermarket.

Which nutrition app do you use?

Let us know in the comments below!