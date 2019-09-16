Best Footrest for Plane Travel iMore 2019
You don't have to keep your legs in the same stiff position for your entire flight. A footrest can help align your feet and legs into a more comfortable position. There are a variety of footrest shapes and sizes for every need; here are some of the best you can buy.
- Hammock for feet: Angemay Airplane Footrest
- Three in one: Flypal Inflatable Foot Rest
- Massaging microbeads: Huanuo Adjustable Foot Rest
- Doubles as toddler bed: Maliton Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow
- Three levels: Travel Bread Foot Rest Pillow
- Fold up foot rest: Econo High Portable Footrest
Hammock for feet: Angemay Airplane FootrestStaff Favorite
This adjustable sling-style footrest attaches under the seat in front of you, forming a nice little hammock for you to rest your feet. It also takes up very little space in your bag and is super affordable.
Three in one: Flypal Inflatable Foot Rest
This is a unique option on our list. The two inflatable pieces are different sizes and can be used separately or together, so you actually have three different heights to choose from depending on how you configure it.
Massaging microbeads: Huanuo Adjustable Foot Rest
This one's not quite as portable as other options on this list, but it does have massaging microbeads inside for a luxurious flight experience. The height is adjustable; you can either use the bottom piece or skip it depending on how much height you need.
Doubles as toddler bed: Maliton Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow
This inflatable footrest is high enough to be roughly even with the airplane seat and take up most of the footwell, so it would also allow a toddler to stretch out and sleep flat. For an adult using this on a plane, it's only going to be comfortable if you like your feet to be at the same level as your hips.
Three levels: Travel Bread Foot Rest Pillow
This I-shaped inflatable footrest has three separate air chambers. You can blow up one, two, or all three chambers for three different height levels to maximize comfort.
Fold up foot rest: Econo High Portable Footrest
While it looks like a dining table for elves (it can even be expanded for guests), it's actually a tiny folding footrest. If you don't like slings or inflatable footrests and you have limited space in your luggage, this is a nice option. Bonus: it doubles as a table for your child's dolls when not in use for your feet.
Which one should you choose?
A footrest can help you feel more comfortable while flying. Perhaps it can help you get comfortable enough to sleep on an airplane. There are plenty of options to choose from here; it really depends on your individual use case and what kind of angle and height you find most comfortable for your feet. If I had to pick just one, I'd go for the Angemay Airplane Footrest. This foot hammock is the best intersection of price, portability, and comfort. It takes up very little space in your carry-on luggage. Since it's adjustable from 17 to 32 inches, anyone from a child to a tall adult can use it comfortably. In addition to an airplane or other modes of transportation, it can also be used for long hours at your office desk to alleviate fatigue.
An entirely different kind of product, the Maliton Inflatable Foot Rest Pillow inflates into a 17-inch-by-12-inch-by-18-inch block. It may take up the entire space between your feet and the seat in front of you. This makes it ideal for a toddler to stretch out and sleep, or just a different way to fold your legs. It's important to note that not every airline will allow the use of this kind of pillow, so be sure to check before you fly. A travel pouch is included with the Maliton. Since it's just a simple block, it can be used as an ottoman or extra seating anywhere, not only on an airplane.
