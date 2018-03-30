The glorious thing about Google Cardboard, is that you don't need to use an Android phone in order to access them. All you need is a phone, along with a headset, and you'll be good to go. While there are a ton of Cardboard apps available in the App Store, not all of them are created equally. We've got the best Cardboard apps for you to try out on your iPhone. vTime

During the winter being social with your friends can be especially difficult if you live in a cold climate. That's where vTime shows up to make sure you don't turn into a hermit even if the weather is so cold you couldn't be dragged out to a party. It is a fully social app that is here to help you make new friends, or hang out with your existing ones while in VR. You'll create an avatar, find a room, and then spend some time getting human contact — all without having to leave the comfort of your heated blanket. This is also a great option for folks who get anxiety when in a new place since it allows them to socialize while not having to physically be around other people.

InCell VR is a unique combination of strategy, racing, and action all based around a singular premise. You are shrunk down to microscopic size in order to jump inside the human body and stop the invasion of an Influenza on the cells surrounded by you. While there is a bit of biology involved, as you race through the inside of the cell, this game focuses far more on the game mechanics. If you haven't played any games in VR yet, this is a great place to start.

Google Street View

While getting out of the house to explore the world around you can be fun, it isn't always feasible for a number of reasons. If you've been thinking about moving, or you just need a fresh view, then Google Street View in VR is a great place to spend some time. You can explore all of Street View, or if you're already exploring your neighborhood you can even add to street view by taking photosphere pictures. These can be kept private, or added to Street View for the internet to browse at their leisure.

VR Noir

VR Noir is an interactive crime thriller game in which you play burnt-out private detective Veronica Coltrane. You'll have to find clues, interact with characters in the game, solve puzzles and even make difficult choices to try and solve the mystery at the core of this game. It's got a great story that will pull you in, and it's gorgeous to look at to boot. Best of all, this is the first game doing this, and doing it so well on iOS.

Fractal Combat X

Some of the best experiences in VR take you on a journal that you would never have been able to undertake in the real world. Fractal Combat X is most certainly one of these games. You'll be able to fly through 6 campaign worlds and have access to a variety of vehicles, and even an upgrade system. If you've ever wanted to fly a jet in a high-stress environment, then this is definitely a game to check out.