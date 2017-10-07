Discover the cream of the crop without having to dig around in the App Store.

The App Store has more than 1.5 million apps and counting. With so many new apps being published every day, it's impossible to track down the best ones without a little help — so that's where we come in. We've gathered all of the best free apps available in the App Store so you can get started with your new iPhone!

(You're welcome.)

Netflix

The magic of technology means that we can now watch movies in places where we were never intended to watch movies, like parks, restaurants, and in the office. With your streaming Netflix subscription, you can watch thousands of movie and television titles anywhere you bring your iPhone, even the bathroom. Your queue, viewing history, and account information is saved across your devices, so you can pick up where you left off.

Hulu

Hulu is the destination spot for streaming current seasons of some of your favorite TV shows. With your Hulu subscription, you can take those shows with you in your pocket. Your watching history, show suggestions, and account information is stored and waiting for you on all of your devices. You can start watching on your iPad and finish on your iPhone.

Mint

If you are trying to save up for a big purchase, stay within your monthly budget, or just want to keep track of your spending habits, Mint is the personal finance app for you. You can enter account information for your various banks and credit cards to develop a personalized budget, create bill payment reminders, and track your investments. If you find yourself struggling to make ends meet, follow real tips and advice for staying within your budget based on your actual spending activity. Your personal finances will make more sense to you then they ever have before.

MyFitnessPal

This app is actually called Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker but everyone knows it as MyFitnessPal. It is a great app for losing (or gaining) weight and keeping an eye on your daily fitness activities. You can report your calorie intake, sync your scale information, and more. Probably the best aspect of MyFitnessPal is that you connect with your friends and use them as a support group. They can hold you accountable to your goals and give you positive reinforcement when you do.

Reddit: The Official App

Reddit is the biggest time destroyer on the internet and having a mobile version makes it even worse. Before you know it, your children will be grown and you'll wonder what happened to your life. On the iPhone, you can browse all feeds, or select one sub-Reddit to spend your time in. Log in to your account to view your subscriptions, browsing history, saved posts, upvotes, and more. You can even sit in on awesome AMAs from anywhere, including, you know, the toilet.

Spotify

Listening to Spotify is like having a giant music store at your fingertips. You can rock out to full albums, individual tracks, playlists, and radio-style streams. You can build your personal library by favoriting tracks, following artists, and connecting with friends, and even get suggestions based on your listening activities. With a monthly subscription, you can listen to albums in order, remove ads, and download music for offline listening.

Waze

Waze is the most social mapping service around. While driving with the app open, you will be sharing real-time traffic conditions to help others around you know what to expect. You can report accidents and get alerts while you are en route. Community members also update content with cheapest gas prices, road conditions and construction, and even active police speed traps. If you and your buddies are all traveling separately to the same destination, you can track their ETA and send them your current location. To make your travel even more interesting, you can earn points for contributing road information and become a top-ranking Waze community member.

1Password

If you keep a list of your passwords on a sheet of paper that you always seem to misplace, or if you use the same three passwords for every account, you're doing it wrong. 1Password makes it possible for you to use complex, multi-character passwords that you don't have to memorize. You'll only have to remember the one you use to log into the app. You can store credit card information, profile form filling data, and private notes. And on the iPhone 5s and newer, you can use your fingerprint with Touch ID to log in. It might be the most important app you have on your iPhone.

Outlook

Outlook for iOS is a one-stop app for productivity. It is connected to Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, Dropbox, and more. You don't even have to have a Microsoft or Outlook account to use the Outlook app — it supports Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and iCloud too. You can connect your calendar and contact information to view everything in one place. You can open Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents from emails and edit them before resending them again. Your emails are divided by "Focused" and "Other" so you can quickly respond to the most important messages and leave the rest for later.

Instagram

Pictures, pictures, pictures. With Instagram, you can show off all the pictures. Take a picture of your food, feet, or feline. Then, add a filter and tag your friends. People who follow you can comment and like your photos. You can follow famous celebrities, browse through trending topics, or search for specific terms and people. You can spend your days living vicariously through #vanlife, or follow @Starwars to get the latest news.

TripIt

If you are the type of person that likes to have their travel plans meticulously organized, TripIt is your best friend. Whenever you book a flight, purchase event tickets, make dinner reservations, or anything itinerary-related, you can forward the confirmation email to TripIt and it will be added to your schedule. You can also sync your itinerary with Outlook, Google Calendar, and Apple's Calendar app. If you have a Google account, your emails will automatically be sent to the app. You can get directions, find nearby activities, and plan a whole vacation around your travel plans.

Calcbot

Calcbot is oh, so much more than just a digital calculator, and I'm not just talking about scientific notation. Sure, you can calculate sines, cosines, and tangents with no problem, but you can also convert 500 units across a variety of categories, like liquid measurements, currencies, electricity, and more. Your equation history is saved for future reference, and you can even select it again and add to the equation. And with iCloud sync, you can access your history from any device.

The Weather Channel

Get your daily weather conditions delivered to you every morning with info from The Weather Channel. You can also get details on hourly changes over the next 48 hours, and predictions across the next 10 days. It features information on road conditions, allergy and virus alerts, and user-uploaded pictures of nearby locations. You can watch video clips and news reports from The Weather Channel's morning show.

Looking for more?

We also drudged through the paid apps and games for iPhone to find the cream of the crop, just for you.

Check out our pics for best paid apps

Here are the best iPhone games

Your favorite free iPhone apps?

We told you about our favorite free apps for the iPhone, but that is just a sprinkling of what is available in the App Store. Let us know what your favorites are. There is a pretty good chance there are a few we've never even heard of.