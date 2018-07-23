See at Best Buy

If you want to play a ton of great games, have access to a decent online service, and stream everything in 4K HDR, PlayStation 4 Pro is the way to go.

Sony's flagship console has been built from the ground up to do a little bit of everything. PlayStation has the best lineup of single-player, story-driven games that don't force you to be online to have fun. If online gameplay is your thing, there are a bunch of titles for that as well. It offers high-end hardware for those ready to plug into a 4K television, and if you want to go one step further with immersive gaming, the PlayStation VR upgrade is a ton of fun for just about every age.

The biggest flaw to this console right now? It doesn't play well with others. If you have a game and your friend with an Xbox has the same game, you can't play online together. This problem is, in many cases, specifically limited to the PlayStation, and most reports suggest it's because Sony doesn't want to play well with others.

But if you're looking to have the best overall gaming experience, this is the best place to spend your $400. Of course, if you don't want the same boring flat black version everyone else has, there are epic limited edition versions you can pick up for a little more.