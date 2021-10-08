Best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021
Avid iPhone gamers know that the struggle is real. Your iPhone runs hot, your battery drains fast, and your hands get sweaty. There are a variety of ways to solve these problems, although there's no one case that does it all. We've searched out a variety of products that can improve the gaming experience on iPhone. These are the best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some additional accessories that will make a difference in your gameplay.
- Best overall: Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Antimicrobial Case
- Cooling case with a cool look: Razer Arctech Pro
- Instant controller: GameSir X2 Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Game Controller
- Charge while you play: Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
- Best value: WATACHE Rotation Ring Case
- Built-in stand and grip: Clckr Clear Stand and Grip Case
- Bring the juice: MagSafe Battery Pack
Best overall: Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Antimicrobial CaseStaff Pick
When Otterbox makes a case, they mean it. This is the best choice because it solves a range of problems. The case implements CoolVergence technology to dispel heat during gameplay. It has a super grippy surface and an antimicrobial coating to combat the buildup of germs from sweaty hands.
Cooling case with a cool look: Razer Arctech Pro
The Razer Arctech is another mainstay in the gaming case category; this perforated design provides grip and control alongside Thermaphene™ cooling technology. The green and gray design is also quite eye-catching.
Instant controller: GameSir X2 Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Game Controller
The GameSir X2 is a gamepad that attaches to your iPhone for more control and versatility, perfect for anyone who likes to play with joysticks. It slips on and off easily, and the heat-dissipating design will keep your iPhone cool.
Charge while you play: Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller
Like the GameSir, the Razer Kishi serves as a detachable gamepad that you can slip onto your iPhone 13 Pro for gaming purposes. This one has a lightning port that allows for passthrough charging, so you can charge both the controller and the iPhone while you play.
Best value: WATACHE Rotation Ring Case
If you just need a little extra leverage, a ring case like this one from WATACHE allows you to hold your iPhone more securely or stand it horizontally while you play. This one also provides excellent drop protection, and it comes in at a low price point.
Built-in stand and grip: Clckr Clear Stand and Grip Case
The Clckr Stand and Grip Case has a neat attachment on the back that functions as both a stand and extra-secure grip for a more versatile built-in stand. Stand the iPhone securely in any orientation or strap it to your hand for drop protection.
Bring the juice: MagSafe Battery Pack
Gaming can really affect battery life, so keep your iPhone juiced as you play with the detachable MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple. Since it's equipped with MagSafe, you can just slap it on, and it clicks into place, charging your iPhone 13 Pro on the go.
Playa gonna game
With any of the best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro, you can improve your iOS gaming experience. I recommend the Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case because it has a little bit of everything. Grip, heat, protection, and bacteria buildup are all addressed by this smart gaming case.
If you're looking for more of a gamepad, the Razer Kishi is a great solution because it brings both joysticks and simultaneous charging functionality. This one also works great with Apple Arcade. Honestly, any of these accessories will allow you to get your game on in new and improved ways.
