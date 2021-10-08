Best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021

Avid iPhone gamers know that the struggle is real. Your iPhone runs hot, your battery drains fast, and your hands get sweaty. There are a variety of ways to solve these problems, although there's no one case that does it all. We've searched out a variety of products that can improve the gaming experience on iPhone. These are the best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro, as well as some additional accessories that will make a difference in your gameplay.

Playa gonna game

With any of the best gaming cases for iPhone 13 Pro, you can improve your iOS gaming experience. I recommend the Otterbox Easy Grip Gaming Case because it has a little bit of everything. Grip, heat, protection, and bacteria buildup are all addressed by this smart gaming case.

If you're looking for more of a gamepad, the Razer Kishi is a great solution because it brings both joysticks and simultaneous charging functionality. This one also works great with Apple Arcade. Honestly, any of these accessories will allow you to get your game on in new and improved ways.