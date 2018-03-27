Gaming on the Mac isn't as big as on PC, but there's still some great games out there for Apple computers. In some cases you'll be OK using a keyboard and mouse, but for a lot of people, kicking back and using a controller is the way to game.
If that sounds like you and you're looking for a good controller, look no further. Here's what to get.
Xbox One controller
You can't just plug and play the Xbox One controller on the Mac, but getting it working really doesn't take much effort. And when it's up and running you'll have one of the best controller experiences on any platform right there for your Mac games.
The Xbox One controller isn't all that expensive and has an offset design for its thumbsticks which many find much more comfortable than Sony's side-by-side arrangement. It's a great size, not too heavy and has nice big bumpers and triggers.
The standard black controller is around $45, but there are a ton of special edition designs out there for various prices that might be more to your liking.
Sony DualShock 4
While the Xbox One controller is preferable for many, others swear by Sony's DualShock 4. It's a very different design but equally proficient in its own right for Mac gaming. Again, it's not exactly plug and play, but the process of making sure it's working properly is very simple.
The DualShock 4 is very comfortable in the hand with great triggers and bumpers, albeit both a little smaller than on something like an Xbox controller. The biggest difference is the side-by-side analog sticks.
It's lightweight so it's great for long gaming sessions, and Sony also has an official adapter to allow you to use it with your Mac wirelessly, though they can be hard to find. But for around $50, this is another great controller and it works perfectly with Steam.
Steam Controller
Steam is more commonly associated with PC gaming but there's still a decent supply of Mac compatible games in there. If this is where you get most of your games from, them the official Steam Controller might be the one for you, and it has full, official Mac support.
It's a bit unusual compared to many controllers, thanks in no small part to the touchpad which you find where you might expect one of the analog sticks. The Steam Controller has been designed so you can play keyboard and mouse games comfortably with a controller.
There's a bit of a learning curve, but when you get used to it it's just as easy to use as any other controller. It sells for $50 but Valve is frequently discounting it, so there's always a chance of a bargain if you can wait until the next sale.
SteelSeries Nimbus
If you also game on the Apple TV then the SteelSeries Nimbus is a no brainer. The best controller for Apple's set-top box is also a top choice for your Mac, and as it's an official MFi supported controller you'll have zero compatibility issues.
It's well designed and made and has great grip and balance in the hand. It's also wireless, boasting up to 40 hours of game time before you need to recharge it with a Lightning cable.
Even if you don't game on the Apple TV, the Nimbus at around $45 is an excellent buy, especially good for going on the road.