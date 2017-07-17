So long, TI-83. Hello, iPhone.

If you had to take pre-calculus or any other type of applied math in high school, you likely needed a graphing calculator, and if you're into any of that in college or university, you're really going to need a graphing calculator. Some of them can be annoyingly expensive, though, so a handy graphing calculator app for iPhone or iPad is much more worth it.

Here are the best apps for you to inevitable just play the worm game on (is that still a thing?).

Free Graphing Calculator

What better word is there than "free"? This graphing calculator app has over 4 million downloads and maintains a 4.5-star rating with nearly 3,000 reviews.

It's a robust app that lets you perform all manner of calculations, and it can graph up to four equations at once, meaning you can bang out your homework in a jiff (each graph is even labeled)! You can graph in polar coordinates, graph parametric equations, implicit functions, and much, much more.

If you're looking for a completely free solution to your graphing calculator needs, this is certainly the app to go with. (You can get rid of ads for 99 cents if you so choose.)

Desmos Graphing Calculator

Desmos Graphing Calculator is another free app that has a full-featured set of graphing options. You can plot polar, cartesian, and parametric graphs, and there's no limit to the number of expressions you can graph simultaneously.

The convenient sliders let you adjust values on the fly, so you can see animated parameters to see how it affects the graph.

If you're looking for an intuitive graphing calculator that does perhaps far more than you could ever ask of it, Desmos has you fully covered.

Quick Graph

Quick Graph is a calculator app that's dedicated to graphing. You can plot six equations at the same in both 2D and 3D modes, though if you spend $2 and get the advanced feature set, that limit goes bye-bye.

You can use wireframe or solid shapes in order to visualize your equations, and you can manipulate the image with everything from pinching to zoom to dragging and rotating. You can then save your graphs to your photo library and share them at will. Quick graph has a 4-star rating in the App Store, with over 10,700 reviews, so it's definitely worth a download.

Calculator #

Another free, full-featured calculator app, Calculator # is very well-reviewed on the App Store. It does just about everything, with an easy-to-use and read graphing interface that's a perfect alternative to expensive devices.

You do only get 2D graphing capabilities, but you can graph all manner of trigonometric functions and equations. If you're into calculus and other advanced area of math, this is a great app to have in your arsenal as well.

Calculator +

Calculator + by xNeat.com (important to get the one from that developer) is free and it even comes without ads. That being said, you have to pay $9.99 to unlock the full app or pay $3.99 to unlock just the graphing calculator. It also features an Apple Watch, so you can take your calculations with you on your wrist.

This is easily one of the best-looking graphing calculator apps around, and you can go back and edit all of your calculations in real time so that you're always getting the results you're looking for without having to input everything all over again.

If you're looking for just a graphing calculator, this is a great app, but it can get kind of pricey if you need more.

