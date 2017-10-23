Halloween is just around the corner. Get into the spirit with these haunting apps!

If you want to get into the Halloween spirit with spooky apps, check out these great titles. They'll put you in the mood for tricks and treats!

Zombies Run!

What better way to motivate yourself to get out there and run than if a zombie is chasing you? Zombies Run! takes that idea and ... runs with it (pun intended). The story starts with a helicopter crash and a city full of zombies. In order to get away, you've got to run to the next checkpoint. While your outside, moving around, the story unfolds. When you reach a distance checkpoint, you'll hear a new piece of the story. YOu'll be able to track down hidden first aid kits, cell phones, and even people that need your help. Get into the Halloween spirit first thing in the morning with a refreshing sprint away from a zombie horde.

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

For 50 years, Charlie Brown has been synonymous with Halloween. In 1966, the cartoon classic aired for the first time on television, and today it's loved by all generations. Loud Crow has turned the tale of the Great Pumpkin rising out of the pumpkin patch on Halloween night into an interactive book, complete with costume cutouts and a pumpkin carving session. When you tap on some illustrations on each page, they will come to life and animate. Whether you're reliving your childhood memories or starting new ones with your own children, you'll love reading and interacting with this Peanuts classic.

Trick or Treat Stickers

Now that we can decorate our iMessages, holiday-themed sticker packs are all the rage. Halloween is the first big holiday to come through, so be sure to decorate your chat bubbles with all the spooky stickers you can find. Trick or Treat Stickers comes with dozens of awesome illustrations that are animated, so you can respond to iMessages with a monster fun. For just a dollar, you can unlock more than a dozen more adorable stickers.

myNoise

I've actually mentioned myNoise in the past because it is a fantastic sound generator for all kinds of situations. Whether you are trying to meditate with nature sounds, focus on tasks with white noise, or fall asleep with binaural beats, you have dozens and dozens of options. Plus, every sound generator comes with a series of channels that you can control manually. The reason it is on this Halloween list is that it has a couple of sound effect generators that you can use to make your porch a little spookier. Use the Poltergeist sound generator to playback screams from beyond, Evil Charm to listen to whispering wanderers, and Dark World to add dungeon background noise. You can even combine all three sound generators and turn up or down different effect channels. myNoise is free to download, but to get all of the sounds, you'll need to pay $9.99 (believe me, it's worth it).

The Walking Dead: Dead Yourself

Maybe you're not big on dressing up for Halloween. Maybe you just want to know what you'd look like as a member of the undead. Dead Yourself uses the style of effects used in The Walking Dead the TV show to give you a virtual zombie makeover. Just take a selfie and watch as you decompose into a seriously disgusting monstrosity. You can even add some interesting accessories to your digital costume, like an axe to the head or a pipe through the eye.

