The Bose brand has been the gold standard for active noise-canceling headphones for years, and it's the Bluetooth QuietComfort 35 (QC35) over-ear model that carries the torch.

Though other brands have come close to matching Bose's quality, I still think Bose is the headphone manufacturer to beat, and I'm not the only one.

iMore's own Serenity Caldwell has used the QC35s everywhere you can imagine and continues to be impressed.

" I've used them on planes and on the bus. I've used them to drown out animal noises and small children. I am never taking off Bose's QC 35 noise-canceling wireless headphones."

I know battery life is of extreme importance when it comes to anything that runs on Bluetooth, but the QC 35 has a 20-hour battery life. Plus, even if you do run out of power, you can use the included AUX cable to still listen. The noise-canceling feature, however, will not function if the battery is dead.

If you want to hear your Nintendo Switch games with minimal distractions and don't mind handing out $329, the QC35s will bring you all the sword-clashing sound of Hyrule or the Mushroom Kingdom no matter where you are!