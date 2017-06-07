What are the best fitness apps for Apple Watch?

If you have an Apple Watch, then you have a world of fitness possibilities right on your wrist. With the built-in heart rate monitor, you'll be able to keep an eye on all manner of physical indicators in order to track workouts and get a better picture of your overall fitness.

Here are the best health and fitness apps for Apple Watch!

Activity

The Activity app is baked right into Apple Watch and is the perfect foray into wrist-based fitness tracking. You essentially work towards your daily goals, completing each ring (and satisfyingly so). One ring is to help stave off a sedentary lifestyle by getting you to stand and walk around for a certain number of hours per day. You'll get notifications when you haven't moved in a while.

The Move ring counts steps and helps you figure out how many calories you've burned, so you can walk or run toward your daily goal and complete that ring.

The Activity app works together with the Workout app and the Health app on your iPhone to help you nail fitness goals and better your overall health.

Workout

The Workout app is Apple's native workout tracker, letting you track a few specific kinds of activities, like walking indoors or outdoors, cycling, rowing, stairs, swimming, and more. While you workout out, Workout uses motion data from your Apple Watch and iPhone to tell you how many calories you burned, distance covered, and other data.

You can then view all of your stats and progress in the Health app on your iPhone.

Gymaholic

I'll give you three guess as to who this app is for. Gymaholic employs augmented reality (AR) to show you how to perform various strength training exercises to help you execute proper form and sculpt those guns. When you look at your Apple Watch through your iPhone's camera, you'll see a little 3D-animated dude doing the exercise in question, so you can watch and learn.

Gymaholic is also great for tracking all the other metrics that go along with physical fitness, like heart rate, calories burned, how much weight you lifted, and much more. If you want to keep track of your strength and its effect on your progress, Gymaholic is the best app for you.

Free, IAPs

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is Under Armour's fitness app, designed to work in tandem with its suite of wearables, but it can also work on its own, on your iPhone and Apple Watch. With a focus on weight loss, MyFitnessPal helps you count calories, tracks your steps, create a diet plan, and keep track of your exercise progress with one goal in mind: a healthier you and a fitter body.

You can even scan the barcodes of the foods you eat to add them to your diet plan in order to track caloric intake. Many MyFitnessPal features are free, but if you want to get more in-depth, you will have to pay for some premium features. If weight loss and healthy eating habits are your goals, then check this one out. It has over 412,000 five-star reviews on the App Store.

Free, IAPs

Strava

Strava is the running app if you're serious about tracking your runs and your progress. Strava tracks your distance, pace, speed, elevation gained, calories burned, and more. You can even break down each run to see how you did in specific sections. You can then share your runs on social media and connect with fellow running enthusiasts in the Social Training section of the app.

With the Apple Watch Series 2, you can even leave your phone at home and your data will still sync automatically upon your return. If you're serious about every aspect of every run, then you'll want to keep track of it with Strava and your Apple Watch.

Free, IAPs

Runkeeper

Runkeeper is for runners who want to join a community and fully embrace running as a whole. You can track your runs, set goals for yourself, view progress, and view your routes thanks to the GPS integration. Runkeeper also lets you leave your phone at home, so you can just bring along your Apple Watch, and your data will automatically sync when you get home.

Runkeeper's community is what keeps you going through all of your training. You can create running groups and challenge friends, while tracking each other's progress and cheering each other on. If you're looking for a running app that's part of a big community (over 50,000 runners), then check out Runkeeper.

Free, IAPs

Carrot Fit

Carrot Fit is the hilarious fitness app that doesn't care about your damn feelings. It knows two things: you're out of shape, and it's going to get you into shape — whether you like it or not. You'll be threatened, inspired, ridiculed, and bribed into becoming the fittest you you can be.

Carrot Fit is perfect for folks who just think they don't have enough time to work out, with its "7 Minutes in Hell Workout," which condenses a big workout program into a 7-minute barn burner that's riddled with pop culture references and sardonic humor. It's a routine that can be performed anywhere, with no equipment, so Carrot Fit won't take any excuses. If you work out hard enough and appease Carrot, she'll reward you with app upgrades, cat facts, and more funny incentives. Carrot Fit syncs with the Health app, so you'll be able to keep track of all of your weight data wherever you go.

If you need some motivation or you need to have your ass whipped into shape by a sarcastic AI, then Carrot Fit is for you.

$3.99, IAPs

