Otterbox Defender Series

Otterbox is a household name when it comes to heavy duty cases, and its Defender series is the toughest offered.

The Defender series has a four-layer protection system to keep your iPad Pro 10.5 safe and sound. It has a built-in screen protector to prevent your screen from being scratched, a buffer made out of foam to ensure your screen protector never rubs against the glass, an inner shock-absorbing shell that protects the rest of the phone from damage, and a hard outer slipcover that seals up the Lightning port to prevent dust and dirt from getting inside.

Otterbox rigorously tests all of their cases with drop tests and tumble tests, allowing you to rest easy knowing your iPad Pro won't be harmed. You'll pay for the protection though, the Otterbox start at about $90.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series has everything you need in a heavy duty case. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPad Pro, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port.

The case easily also comes with a built-in kickstand, giving you the option of using your iPad Pro hands-free. Perfect for watching movies, reading books, or looking up recipes!

For $25 it comes in a wide array of colors such as blue, green, pink, black, and white, so you should have no problem finding the perfect hue for you.

UAG Monarch Feather-Light

UAG's Monarch Feather Light case for the 10.5 iPad Pro is a little lighter and less bulky than the other cases here, but nevertheless, it still offers military grade impact protection.

The Big, grippy buttons provide unobstructed access to all of the iPhone's usual functions, and the Lightning port remains open for easy use.

The UAG Monarch Feather-Light can be your for about $60 and there's almost an unfathomable amount of colors to choose from, so whether you want something subtle or bold, you can't go wrong.

Poetic iPad Pro case

If you're just looking for a simple silicone case to protect your iPad and give you a place to store your Apple Pencil, Poetic's 10.5 -inch case offers great corner protection along with a double silicone loop to store your stylus.

The best part is It also leaves the Smart Connector exposed so that you can combine this case with Apple's Smart Keyboard whenever you have need for it. While not the most stylish case around, it still offers several different colors to spice up your iPad's look — though you won't find any color-matched "rose gold" option for this case.

Grab it on Amazon for around $23.

i-Blason ArmorBox Kido

If you have the new iPad Pro 10.5 and know little hands might be getting ahold of it, then i-Blason's Armorbox Kido might be perfect for you. It's a thicker case that can withstand some drops and bumps and features a handle that's built especially for little hands.

The handle folds back to create a kickstand so that you can keep the kids busy with cartoons and games without them having to precariously hold it in their sometimes less-than-capable hands.

For now, the Kido comes only in light blue, but it may come in more colors later on. It's only about $15 and perfect for kid-filled households.

